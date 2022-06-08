Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in LA, London

The Foo Fighters announced plans for a pair of performances to celebrate the life of bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died in South America just...

The Foo Fighters announced plans for a pair of performances to celebrate the life of bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died in South America just before a scheduled concert earlier this year. The shows will take place in September, with one in Los Angeles and the other in London, UK.

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

The performances will take place on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at LA’s Kia Forum. The lineup of guest performers and other information has not yet been unveiled, but it is expected that several notable guests will join in.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” reads the announcement from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins family of the event. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Hawkins died suddenly at age 50 in March, found unresponsive prior to a Foo Fighters concert at a festival in Colombia. No cause of death has been announced. In the wake of the tragedy, there was an outpouring of emotional tributes to Hawkins, who had performed with the band for more than 20 years. The September performances will be the first since Hawkins’ death for the Foo Fighters, who called off existing touring and festival plans shortly after his death.

