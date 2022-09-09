Blake Shelton Plots 2023 “Back to Honky Tonk” Tour Dates

Blake Shelton is heading Back to the Honky Tonk, announcing an 18-show touring run this week, ranging from . The singer and coach of...

Blake Shelton is heading Back to the Honky Tonk, announcing an 18-show touring run this week, ranging from . The singer and coach of The Voice on television will be on the road performing in arenas throughout February and March of 2023, joined on the tour by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

We’re throwing one hell of a party in 2023.. the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is coming to a city near you!!! It’s going to be big.. Tickets on sale 9/16 and 9/23 – visit https://t.co/AHii71gLNn for more info. See y’all out there!!! pic.twitter.com/M7xBcNnUn7 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 7, 2022

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in a statement. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Blake Shelton tour dates kick off on February 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and run through a March 2 show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. In between, stops include Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN), Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), and PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA). The full run of announced tour dates and ticket purchase links are below.

Tickets for the tour are on sale to the general public on either September 16 or 23, depending on the show. Presales will also be available for each stop along the way, beginning as early as Tuesday, September 13.

Blake Shelton Tour Dates

February 16 – Pinnacle Bank Arena | Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17 – Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18 – Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23 – Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24 – Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, Alabama

March 2 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, Florida

March 3 – Amalie Arena, Tampa | Florida

March 4 – Amway Center, Orlando | Florida

March 9 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Kentucky

March 10 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio

March 11 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16 – Simmons Bank Arena | North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18 – T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

March 23 – Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25 – KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York

