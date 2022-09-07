Dave Matthews Band Plans Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band announced plans to extend its touring in the fall, adding 11 shows to its schedule, all in November. The band is...

Dave Matthews Band announced plans to extend its touring in the fall, adding 11 shows to its schedule, all in November. The band is in the final month of its initial 2022 touring run, but will be back after a short break spanning much of October.

The tour kicks off in the Pacific Northwest, opening on November 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Seattle, Portland, Idaho, and Salt Lake City in its initial run. Other stops include Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dayton, and closes with back-to-back nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 18 and 19. Shows remaining in September include a pair in Greenwood Village, Colorado, one in Phoenix, and four in California before Matthews and fellow guitarist Tim Reynolds perform some shows as an acoustic duo.

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band fall 2022 tour dates are on sale already for paid members of the group’s Warehouse fan club, and will be available to the general public for purchase beginning on September 23. There will also be presales for the shows, including one for Citi cardmembers that opens on Tuesday, September 20.

As part of its touring, the Dave Matthews Band is supporting the Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, with the 2022 tour expected to bring their contributions up to approximately 3 million trees.

Full touring dates and ticket purchase links are available below:

Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates

*Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Shows

Sep 9 & 10 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

14-Sep – Ak-Chin Pavilion | Phoenix, AZ

16-Sep – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | Chula Vista, CA

17-Sep – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

Sep 19 & 20 – Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

Sep 24 – Coastal CU Music Park at Walnut Creek | Raleigh, NC *

Sep 25 – Sound on Sound Festival | Bridgeport, CT *

Sep 30 – Ocean’s Calling Festival | Ocean City, MD *

Nov 2 – Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

Nov 4 – Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

Nov 5 – Moda Center | Portland, OR

Nov 8 – Ford Idaho Center Arena | Nampa, ID

Nov 9 – Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 13 – Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Nov 15 – United Center | Chicago, IL

Nov 16 – WSU Nutter Center | Fairborn, OH

Nov 18 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Nov 19 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Last Updated on September 7, 2022 by Dave Clark