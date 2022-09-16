Greta Van Fleet Cancel Hometown Shows, Resume Rest of Tour

Rock band Greta Van Fleet announced that they had to cancel their shows in Flint and Ypsilanti September 13-14. The Michigan natives spiked the...

Rock band Greta Van Fleet announced that they had to cancel their shows in Flint and Ypsilanti September 13-14. The Michigan natives spiked the dates due production issues after having to originally postpone them in March due to health concerns. They will proceed as scheduled with the remaining dates on their tour, according to their statement.

Happily welcomed by classic rock and rock’n’roll audience with their break-out debut single Highway Tune five years ago, and releasing two studio albums and several EPs so far, Greta Van Fleet has been through an active year, touring across the nation and abroad since February. The band has performed at numerous stages as part of their Dreams in Gold tour which was launched in support of its second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

“We truly wish the circumstances were different. Thank you for your long-standing support.” they wrote.

The rest of the Dreams in Gold tour 2022 is stated to be unaffected. Refunds for the cancelled Flint and Ypsilanti shows will be available at point of purchase.

The band will visit Fargo, Toledo, Charlottesville, Albany, Hollywood, New Orleans, San Antonio, Sacramento, and more in the upcoming weeks until concluding the tour in Atlantic City, NJ on December 10.

See the tour schedule and tickets links of Greta Van Fleet below.

Greta Van Fleet Ticket Links

Greta Van Fleet tickets at Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Greta Van Fleet tickets at Event Tickets Center

Greta Van Fleet tickets at Scorebig

Greta Van Fleet tickets at StubHub

Greta Van Fleet tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Greta Van Fleet tickets at TicketNetwork

Greta Van Fleet tickets at TickPick

Greta Van Fleet tickets at TicketSmarter

Greta Van Fleet tour schedule

Sat, SEP 17, Bourbon & Beyond 2022, Louisville, KY

Tue, SEP 20, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Wed, SEP 21, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Fri, SEP 23, Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Sat, SEP 24, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Tue, SEP 27, Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Wed, SEP 28, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Fri, SEP 30, John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Sat, OCT 1, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Tue, OCT 4, SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Wed, OCT 5, MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Fri, OCT 7, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Sat, OCT 8, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME

Tue, OCT 18, PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Wed, OCT 19, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Fri, OCT 21, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Sat, OCT 22, Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Tue, OCT 25, Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock), Hollywood, FL

Wed, OCT 26, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Fri, OCT 28, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Sat, OCT 29, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL

Tue, NOV 1, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Wed, NOV 2, Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR

Fri, NOV 4, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Sat, NOV 5, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Tue, NOV 8, Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

Wed, NOV 9, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Fri, NOV 11, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Sat, NOV 12, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Fri, DEC 9, Mark G Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Sat, DEC 10, Mark G Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Last Updated on September 16, 2022 by Dave Clark