Aerosmith Break Fenway Park Concert Attendance Record

Legendary band Aerosmith’s Fenway Park concert in Boston set an attendance record for the venerable ballpark with a crowd of 38,700. The show which marked the beginning of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations was held on September 8, which will continue with a return to Las Vegas for the band’s residency dates at Park MGM later this month.

“50 years and still rocking!!” The band received the record with open arms on its social media account. “Thank you, Boston!! You broke the record for the most tickets for any event in the 110-year history of Fenway Park!”

Originally planned for September 2020, Aerosmith’s 50th-year celebration had to be delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The record-setting crowd bested a crowd of 37,200 that was set in August at a Lady Gaga concert.

With full band members, Steven Tyler (lead vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and Brad Whitford (guitar) present on the stage, the legends are said to have been in their prime forms with tireless energy during the performance, according to a detailed feature of the show on The Patriot Ledger.

The 20-song setlist included hits such as Dream On, Sweet Emotion, Walk This Way, Cryin, I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, and more.

Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency “Deuces Are Wild” takes place at Dolby Live at Park MGM until December 11.

Dates for Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency

SEP 17, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

SEP 20, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

SEP 23, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

SEP 26, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

SEP 29, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

OCT 2, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

OCT 5, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

NOV 19, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

NOV 23, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

NOV 26, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

NOV 29, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

DEC 2, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

DEC 5, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

DEC 8, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

DEC 11, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Last Updated on September 16, 2022 by Dave Clark