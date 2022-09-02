Lady Gaga Sets Hersheypark Stadium Concert Grosses Record

Lady Gaga’s August 28 stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania turned out to be the highest grossing show in the venue’s history. According to...

Lady Gaga’s August 28 stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania turned out to be the highest grossing show in the venue’s history. According to fox43.com, it was confirmed by Gabrielle Lyon, Hershey Entertainment, with the information that the show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert.

She embarked on The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour in July as part of her Grammy-winning studio album, Chromatica, which was released in 2020’s May. The tour had initially been planned for the summer of 2020, but has been been pushed back due to COVID several times before finally landing in the summer of 2022.

Gaga posted on her social media account about her latest record: “Tonight was the highest grossing show at Hersheypark Stadium in history since The Rolling Stones in 2005. Never thought I’d see the day.”

Another record from the singer came on August 19 from her Fenway Park concert in Boston with the highest attendance for a show at this venue with over 37,200 fans.

Gaga’s upcoming stadium shows include Tokyo abroad, and then San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, before concluding in Miami on September 17.

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour dates

September 3, Tokyo, Japan, Belluna Dome

September 4, Tokyo, Japan, Belluna Dome

September 8, San Francisco, CA, USA, Oracle Park

September 10, Los Angeles, CA, USA, Dodger Stadium

September 13, Houston, TX, USA, Minute Maid Park

September 17, Miami, FL, USA, Hard Rock stadium

