Lady Gaga Announces 2022 Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour

The long-anticipated announcement of Lady Gaga’s full touring plans were announced Monday morning, with The Chromatica Ball 2022 Summer Stadium Tour dates dropped at 10 a.m. The tour had initially been planned for the summer of 2020, but has been been pushed back due to COVID several times before finally landing in the summer of 2022.

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

SUMMER STADIUM TOURhttps://t.co/6KQAlVEXmX pic.twitter.com/U73037ZroA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 7, 2022

Lady Gaga tour dates begin in Europe in July, heading to North America beginning in August. The Chromatica Ball 2022 Summer Stadium Tour currently shows 15 shows planned in 14 cities – London is scheduled for two dates. This follows her existing April-May plans for her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas. Some fans had expressed frustration at the announcement of her Las Vegas shows, given that some had purchased tickets for The Chromatica Ball tour when it was originally announced in March 2020. It was pushed first into 2021 and then moved to the summer of 2022 as of June last year, but hadn’t been solidified until this week.

Initially, The Chromatica Ball tour consisted of six dates – Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and New Jersey/New York. The newly announced tour dates add another eight cities – three in the EU and five in the United States – and a second show in London.

Lady Gaga’s tour is now scheduled to kick off in Germany on July 17, winding through Stockholm (July 21), Paris (July 24) and Arnhem (July 26) before that leg closes with back-to-back London concerts on July 29 and 30. Toronto launches the North American run on August 6, with Washington D.C. (August 8), New York (August 11), Chicago (August 15), Boston (August 19), Dallas (August 23), Atlanta (August 26) and San Francisco (September 8) before a final show on September 10 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the six originally scheduled shows in 2020 are already on sale for the 2022 dates. For the newly scheduled shows, Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball tickets are on sale beginning this week. For most dates, there are an array of presales beginning Tuesday, March 8 and lasting through Friday, March 11, with a general public sale date on Monday, March 14.

Lady Gaga Tickets on Sale

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour Dates – 2022

July 17 – Merkur-Spiel Arena | Dusseldorf, Germany

July 21 – Friends Arena | Stockholm Sweden

July 24 – Stade De France | Paris, France (Originally scheduled July 24, 2020)

July 26 – Gelredome | Arnhem, Netherlands

July 29 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, England (Originally scheduled July 29, 2020)

July 30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, England

August 6 – Rogers Centre | Toronto, Canada (Originally scheduled August 9, 2020)

August 8 – Nationals Park | Washington, D.C.

August 11 – Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ (Originally scheduled August 19, 2020)

August 15 – Wrigley Field | Chicago, IL (Originally scheduled August 14, 2020)

August 19 – Fenway Park | Boston, MA (Originally scheduled August 5, 2020)

August 23 – Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

August 26 – Truist Park | Atlanta, GA

September 8 – Oracle Park | San Francisco, CA

September 10 – Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles, CA