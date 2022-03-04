Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Among Glastonbury Festival Headliners

Glastonbury Festival will be back in 2022 after two years off, and the enormously popular festival announced its core lineup early Friday morning. Paul...

Glastonbury Festival will be back in 2022 after two years off, and the enormously popular festival announced its core lineup early Friday morning. Paul McCartney will headline on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday with Kendrick Lamar heading Sunday’s slate, among hundreds of performers at the event. Billie Eilish is also a headliner, having been previously announced. Diana Ross will perform in the “legends slot” on Sunday afternoon.

McCartney last played the festival in 2004 and was one of the scheduled headliners in 2020 before the 50th Anniversary edition of the festival was wiped out by COVID. His June 25 performance is scheduled for exactly one week before his 80th birthday and will follow the North American Got Back tour dates that went on sale last week.

“When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited],” organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC. “For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

Tickets to Glastonbury 2022 are already long sold out, as most who had tickets to the 2020 event chose to roll them forward into the next festival. Plans were in place for a 2021 return, but those hopes were once again dashed due to the virus, replaced instead by a virtual festival that saw numerous technical issues. Due to an extremely restrictive ticketing system, there do not appear to be any tickets available for purchase on any secondary marketplace either – though the strangling of legal resale with consumer protections in place won’t prevent the existence of a black market for tickets to such a popular event.

Lamar’s announcement for Glastonbury comes fresh on the heels of his announcement as one of the headliners for Miami’s Rolling Loud festival earlier this week. Other performers scheduled for appearances at Worthy Farm include Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Haim, Herbie Hancock, Kacey Musgraves, leon Bridges, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Mitski, Noe Gallagher’s Flying Birds, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Rufus Wainwright, Snarky Puppy, St. Vincent, TLC, and Wolf Alice. More are expected to be announced as the festival draws closer.

The event poster, released early Friday, is below: