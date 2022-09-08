SeatGeek Announces Ticketing Deal With San Diego Open

SeatGeek has announced a deal that makes it the Official Ticket Partner of the San Diego Open, a ATP and WTA professional tennis tournament...

SeatGeek has announced a deal that makes it the Official Ticket Partner of the San Diego Open, a ATP and WTA professional tennis tournament in the Southern California city. The deal is the second high profile tennis client to take on SeatGeek’s Enterprise ticketing platform after the Citi Open signed on earlier this year. It is one of seven “banner” partnerships in the past four months, including the NFL’s Washington Commanders, NHL’s Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, and three UK football clubs – Leeds United, Watford FC, and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

San Diego Open is scheduled for the fall, with the ATP 250 event set for September 17-25 and the WTA 500 tournament set for October 8-16. Both tournaments will feature a 28-player main singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

“The Open is a marquee sporting event in San Diego, which means we’re focused on how we use technology to enhance the fan experience,” said Ryan Redondo, Tournament Director at the San Diego Open. “SeatGeek’s platform opens up our ability to create personalized fan-focused features that differentiate us from other events. Products like SeatGeek Rally truly showcase the forward-thinking needed to build the tournament into a momentous event today and for years to come.”

Fans heading to the Barnes Tennis center will be able to use SeatGeek’s “deal score” technology to better understand the tickets they are shopping for on the platform and their relative value, and have access to event-day details and experiences through the mobile app. The tournament organizers will gain access to a tremendous amount of data regarding their clients on-hand for the tournament as part of their access to the SeatGeek system through the deal.

“Our partners at the San Diego Open have an incredible passion for the sport and its fans,” said Jeff Ianello, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “From the start of our journey together, we knew we were working with a team that shared our vision for using only the best technology to create exceptional match day experiences. We’re looking forward to doubling up with the San Diego Open as true partners.”

With the new addition, SeatGeek is the official ticketing partner of two of the five U.S. cities to host ATP and WTA tour events, which join other SeatGeek partners including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets, and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL), and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. The company recently announced a $238 million round of Series E financing at a $1 billion valuation.

Last Updated on September 8, 2022 by Dave Clark