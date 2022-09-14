Stand Up for Heroes Headlined by Springsteen, Stewart, And More

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes will feature appearances from a number of luminary performers, helping raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Bruce...

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes will feature appearances from a number of luminary performers, helping raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Amber Iman, The Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger and more will perform at the event, which is entering its 16th year, in partnership with the New York Comedy Festival. The concerts take place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 7.

Stand Up for Heroes has been organized annually since 2007 in order to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support charities and operate programs for veterans and service members, featuring many celebrities from musicians to entertainers and comedians.

“After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, featuring some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Springsteen always remains the unchangeable name of the event’s line-up throughout 16 years. Previous events also saw Red Hot Chili Peppers, Roger Waters, Sheryl Crow, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, and more on stage as musicians and comedians.

Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said: “On top of being a hilarious night of jokes and an inspirational night of healing, last year’s return to an in person Stand Up for Heroes was an incredible reminder of the power of communities coming together to rally around a common cause.”

Started by Bob Woodruff after being wounded while covering the Iraq war in 2006, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is stated to have invested more than $85 million to find, fund and shape innovative programs for veterans and their families by reaching over 11 million of them across the country, according to a press release.

Stand Up for Heroes tickets are available from bobwoodrufffoundation.org, nycomedyfestival.com and the Lincoln Center box office.

Last Updated on September 14, 2022 by Dave Clark