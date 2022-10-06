Arctic Monkeys Plot 2023 North American Tour After New Album
Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour that will take place in the summer and early fall of 2023, behind their upcoming album The Car. The tour announcement comes on the heels of other 2023 plans for the UK-based band, which will also tour Australia early in the year before shows in the UK and Ireland before crossing the Atlantic. They also have several November 2022 performances in South America on their calendar.
Arctic Monkeys announce their North American Tour 2023 with special guests @fontainesdublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday. Fan pre-sale begins at 10am local time this Thursday, for info on how to get access, visit the bands website: https://t.co/26HWOMAlki pic.twitter.com/u5zNUTrulz
Shows for the North American run by Arctic Monkeys kick off in August 2023 with a stop at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From there the band will hit venues including Bell Centre (Montreal), TD Garden (Boston), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Maryland), Forest Hills Stadium (New York), Moody Center (Austin), Red Rocks (Colorado), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle) and Chase Center (San Francisco) before wrapping up with a September 29 concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Tickets for the North American dates are already on sale, having been subject to a very brief registration period through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program earlier this week. Tickets will be available for general public purchase on Friday morning, October 7.
Arctic Monkeys Ticket Links
Arctic Monkeys Tour Dates
November 4 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Jeunesse Arena
November 5 – São Paulo, Brazil | Primavera Sound
November 8 – Curitiba, Brazil | Pedreira Paulo Leminski
November 10 – Asunción, Paraguay | Kilk Fest
November 12 – Santiago, Chile | Primavera Sound
November 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Primavera Sound
November 15 – Lima, Peru | Arena 1
November 17 – Bogotá, Colombia | Coliseo Live
November 18-20 – Mexico City, Mexico | Corona Capital Festival
December 28-January 1 – Glenworth Valley, Australia | Lost Paradise
December 29-31 – Birregurra, Australia | Falls Festival
December 31-January 2- Byron Bay, Australia | Falls Festival
January 4 – Melbourne, Australia | Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 5 – Melbourne, Australia | Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 6 – Adelaide, Australia | Heaps Good Festival
January 7-8 – Downtown Fremantle, Australia | Falls Festival
January 11 – Brisbane, Australia | Riverstage
January 14 – Sydney, Australia | The Domain
May 29 – Bristol, England | Ashton Gate Stadium
May 31 – Coventry, England | Building Society Arena
June 2 – Manchester, England | Emirates Old Trafford
June 3 – Manchester, England | Emirates Old Trafford
June 5 – Middlesbrough, England | Riverside Stadium
June 7 – Norwich, England | Carrow Road Stadium
June 9 – Sheffield, England | Hillsborough Park
June 10 – Sheffield, England | Hillsborough Park
June 12 – Swansea, Wales | Swansea.com Stadium
June 14 – Southampton, England | The Ageas Bowl
June 16 – London, England | Emirates Stadium
June 17 – London, England | Emirates Stadium
June 18 – London, England | Emirates Stadium
June 20 – Dublin, Ireland | Malahide Castle
June 25 Glasgow, Scotland | Bellahouston Park
August 25 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory *
August 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center *
August 29 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre *
August 30 – Toronto, Ontario | Budweiser Stage *
September 2 – Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre *
September 3 – Boston, MA | TD Garden *
September 5 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann *
September 7 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion *
September 8 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium *
September 9 – Forest Hills, NY | Forest Hills Stadium *
September 11 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
September 12 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater *
September 15 – Austin, TX | Moody Center *
September 16 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *
September 18 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena *
September 22 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *
September 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia | Pacific Coliseum *
September 24 – Portland, OR | Moda Center *
September 26 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center *
September 27 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *
September 29 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum *
