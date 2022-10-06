Dead & Company Announce The Final Tour or Summer 2023

Dead & Company announced plans for its “final tour” in the summer of 2023, completing a run that began with the groups inception in...

Dead & Company announced plans for its “final tour” in the summer of 2023, completing a run that began with the groups inception in 2015. The band – consisting of a mixture of surviving members of the Grateful Dead and other artists will play multiple-night stands in several cities along the way, with tickets on sale next week.

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕠𝕦𝕣 🌹 Let’s make the most of it, shall we?! Seated Presale Fan Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10am local venue time. #DeadandCoFinalTour pic.twitter.com/3A8SI9SpN8 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) October 6, 2022

Tickets for the final run of Dead & Company concerts are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. time (to the venue going on sale). Prior to that, fans can access tickets through various presale options, including a “seated” fan presale with registration open now at this link. The fact that the presale is powered by seated is interesting, given that several recent tours have been sold using the “verified fan” registration system through Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back shows at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20 and wraps up with back-to-back shows at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 14 and 15. In between, the group will perform multi-night stints in Chicago (June 9-10), Saratoga Springs, NY (June 17-18) Queens, NY (June 21-22), Boulder, CO (July 1-3), and George, WA (July 7-8). Other cities on the tour include Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston.

The band had announced that 2023 would be its final tour together in late September, presumably assuming that word would be leaking soon as touring plans were coming together.

Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour. Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows. pic.twitter.com/Pbvcm8eT5f — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) September 23, 2022

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and quickly became one of the most successful touring bands year over year. Since its formation, the band has completed seven tours and became a record-breaking stadium act when it set Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance for a single concert, which still holds to this day. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has held 164 concerts, performed 143 unique songs and has played to nearly four million fans.

Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates

Fri May 19 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat May 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Tue May 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri May 26 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun May 28 – Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue May 30 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 01 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 03 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Jun 05 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 07 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri Jun 09 – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 10 – Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 13 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 15 – Philadelphia, PA | Citizen’s Bank Park

Sat Jun 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Jun 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 – New York, NY | Citi Field

Thu Jun 22 – New York, NY | Citi Field

Sun Jun 25 – Boston, MA | Fenway Park

Tue Jun 27 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jul 01 – Boulder, CO | Folsom Field

Sun Jul 02 – Boulder, CO | Folsom Field

Mon Jul 03 – Boulder, CO | Folsom Field

Fri Jul 07 – George, WA | The Gorge

Sat Jul 08 – George, WA | The Gorge

Fri Jul 14 – San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

Sat Jul 15 – San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

