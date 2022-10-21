LA’s Crypto.com Arena Completes First Phase of Renovations

It was announced last week that the first stage of renovations to Crypto.com Arena was completed. Known as Staples Center from 1999 until December...

It was announced last week that the first stage of renovations to Crypto.com Arena was completed. Known as Staples Center from 1999 until December 2021 when Singapore-based Crypto.com acquired the naming rights, Crypto.com Arena was revealed to undergo comprehensive renovations and set for a nine-figure renovation project a few months ago, in August. It will see an overhaul of hospitality and enhancements to the venue, entry and plaza areas.

The owner AEG announced the comprehensive slate of renovations, to be conducted in phases, is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2024.

The first stage of the renovations for the home to the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the WNBA’s Sparks and the NHL’s Kings includes new and re-imagined arena locations such as an expanded Chairman’s Club that will provide select season ticket members and VIP guests new benefits and experiences at Crypto.com Arena’s most private and sought-after location before, during, and after events.

As a founding partner of the arena, Toshiba provides two new LED screens and ribbon boards visible to the upper and lower bowl seating areas. While the two giant LED wall video displays variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages; three levels of ribbon boards that are more than 3,000 linear feet of versatile video displays can be programmed uniquely for each team and event.

The main concourse features improvements regarding remodeled refreshment stands that offer new food selections among other fan amenities on each level. Amazon’s frictionless Just Walk Out technology through two new grab and go locations will provide visitors to take what they want without having to stop to check-out. Visitors will insert their method of payment at the entry gates and start shopping. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from or return to the shelves, and upon exiting, the method of payment they inserted at the entry gate will be charged for the items taken.

Commenting on the first phase of renovations, Michele Kajiwara, SVP Sales, Premium and Event Services, said: “At Crypto.com Arena, premium memberships are ‘more than a seat.’ They go above and beyond the games and events that are the foundation of standard sports and entertainment memberships. We pride ourselves in offering our members money can’t buy experiences, and exclusive events.”

In addition to the renovations at Crypto.com Arena, the project will expand L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza, connecting the outdoor gathering space with the arena. The renovation will include two new outdoor marquees featuring the latest in LED and video technology, according to the announcement made back in August.

The second phase of the project will include a refresh of the arena’s premium and suite level entrances, concourses throughout the venue as well as the locker rooms of the Kings and Lakers.

Last Updated on October 21, 2022 by Dave Clark