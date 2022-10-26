Wynona Judd Adds 2023 Dates to The Judds Final Tour

The Judds “Final Tour” will continue into 2023, Wynona Judd announced this week. The tour, which was initially planned to bring Wynona and her...

The Judds “Final Tour” will continue into 2023, Wynona Judd announced this week. The tour, which was initially planned to bring Wynona and her mother Naomi together to audiences across the U.S., but was shifted to a celebration of Naomi’s life featuring Wynona and a slew of guest performers in the wake of Naomi’s death in 2022. The new run of shows will extend that celebration beyond the initial tour’s planned close this month with 15 additional dates.

Guests announced as joining for the new dates include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” says Wynonna in a release announcing the new dates. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”

“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me,” she continued. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

The Judds tour dates in 2023 kick off with a show at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on January 26 and continue through a February 25 show at the Hard Rock Live at Hollywood, Florida. Stops in between include T-Moble Center (Kansas City, MO), CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE), EagleBank Arena (Fairfax, VA), and Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL).

Tickets the The Judds: The Final Tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, October 28. Presale opportunities opened earlier in the week, including a Citi cardmember presale that launched on Monday, October 24. Visit ticketing websites for additional presale options and information.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates

October 27, 2022 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Biloxi, MS

October 28, 2022 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 29, 2022 – Rupp Arena | Lexington, KY

January 26, 2023 – GIANT Center | Hershey, PA|

January 28, 2023 – Total Mortgage Arena | Bridgeport, CT

January 29, 2023 – DCU Center | Worcester, MA

February 2, 2023 – BOK Center | Tulsa, OK

February 3, 2023 – T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

February 4, 2023 – Chaifetz Arena | St. Louis, MO

February 9, 2023 – CHI Health Center | Omaha Omaha, NE

February 10, 2023 – Vibrant Arena at THE MARK | Moline, IL

February 11, 2023 – WSU Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

February 16, 2023 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

February 17, 2023 – EagleBank Arena | Fairfax, VA

February 18, 2023 – Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, WV

February 23, 2023 – Enmarket Arena | Savannah, GA

February 24, 2023 – Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

February 25, 2023 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole | Hollywood, FL

Last Updated on October 26, 2022 by Dave Clark