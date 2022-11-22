Kenny Chesney Announces “I Go Back” Tour Launching in March

Kenny Chesney has announced plans for an arena tour beginning in March 2023, bringing the “I Go Back” tour to venues and cities that...

Kenny Chesney has announced plans for an arena tour beginning in March 2023, bringing the “I Go Back” tour to venues and cities that he hasn’t played since earlier in his career. The tour, titled after his 2004 hit song, is scheduled to run from March to the end of May next year. Kelsea Ballerini will be along for the tour, performing in support.

I’m so excited to announce the #IGoBackTour 2023 with special guest @KelseaBallerini. Pre-sale tickets go on sale to @NoShoesNation members November 25. Join now for your exclusive code: https://t.co/RyEAgg3pyJ Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 2 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/k1X0A8N52W — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 21, 2022

The tour will be a “completely different way to honor No Shoes Nation” in 2023, according to the singer, who recently wrapped his Here and Now tour, which played NFL stadium venues and brought 1.3 million fans to shows. This tour will be much smaller in scale, returning the singer to arenas where he first connected with his fans.

“When a year is as hot and alive as 2022 was,” Kenny explains, “you don’t want to try to recapture that magic. Or maybe it’s me. I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head – and that made me ask, ‘What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe? How can we reach those people who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much…

“And that’s when it hit me: ‘I Go Back.’ That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let’s call the tour I Go Back – and do just that.”

“I Go Back” tour dates begin on March 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA and wrap up on May 27 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, AL. Other stops along the way include Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT), Rupp Arena (Lexington, KY), Greensboro Coliseum (Grensboro, NC), and Ford Center (Evansville, IN). Tickets are on sale this week, with presales launching as early as Wednesday, November 23 for American Express cardholders. General public ticket sales begin on Friday, December 2.

Chesney’s Full tour schedule (including stops at Tortuga and Hy-Vee Indy Race in Iowa that were previously scheduled) and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Kenny Chesney Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Kenny Chesney Tour Dates

March 25 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 30 – Wichita, KS | Bryce Jordan Center

April 1 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

April 6 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 – Wilkes-Barre Township, PA | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

April 12 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 14 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place Amphitheater

April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Tortuga*

April 25 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

April 27 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 29 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

May 4 – Moline, IL | Vibrant Arena at The Mark

May 6 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

May 9 – Grand Forks, ND | The Alerus Center

May 11 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 13 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 18 – Fort Wayne, IN | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

May 20 – Evansville, IN | Ford Center

May 25 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

May 27 – Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf

July 22 – Des Moines, IA | Hy-Vee Indy Race*

Last Updated on November 22, 2022 by Dave Clark