New York, New York Announces Broadway Dates for Spring 2023

The legendary duo John Kander and his late partner Fred Ebb’s stage musical New York, New York begins performances on Broadway March 24, 2023...

The legendary duo John Kander and his late partner Fred Ebb’s stage musical New York, New York begins performances on Broadway March 24, 2023 ahead of its official opening on April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

The Broadway show will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman. Famous for creating the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, and having received Tony Awards and Laurence Olivier Awards for his shows, Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the team with additional lyrics for new songs by John Kander. The musical will include new songs as well as Kander & Ebb classics such as “New York, New York” and “The World Goes Round.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy said, “The great John Kander said to us recently, when referring to his time in New York City in the years following the end of World War II, ‘the possibility of a future was always there.’ Perhaps the same could be said of living and working in New York City today. Once again, the city is bursting with energy, new hope, and the sense that anything is possible – feelings that lie at the very heart of our musical New York, New York.”

“Bringing the legendary music from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb back to Broadway, is a great honor and joy. We can’t wait to share the music, dance, stories, and characters of New York with Broadway audiences this spring,” they went on.

While still setting in postwar 1946, Broadway’s New York, New York is ‘loosely’ based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 musical drama film. The show will be more about a city in recovery, including the casting and story, as well, yet follow little of Scorsese’s storyline.

Playwright David Thompson, also the writer of The Scottsboro Boys and Steel Pier – both nominated for Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical – is writing the book of the show, and Sharon Washington is contributing as a co-writer.

Composer John Kander said, “In 1945, World War II ended. In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women – myself included – descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism. ‘The sadness is over! This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!’ And this is the New York of our story.”

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced soon.

Broadway Ticket Links

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at Event Tickets Center

Broadway tickets at Gametime

Broadway tickets at Scorebig

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at TicketNetwork

Broadway tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on November 7, 2022 by Dave Clark