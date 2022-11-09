SeatGeek Adds Baltimore Ravens to NFL Primary Clients List

The Baltimore Ravens decided its deal with Ticketmaster was nevermore this week, opting instead to make a deal with SeatGeek to handle its primary...

The Baltimore Ravens decided its deal with Ticketmaster was nevermore this week, opting instead to make a deal with SeatGeek to handle its primary ticketing box office duties in a multi-year partnership. The ticketing deal is the fifth for SeatGeek in the NFL, and will also include ticketing all other events at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“We are thrilled to have SeatGeek join the Ravens Flock. At the Ravens, we are deeply committed to delivering best-in-class experiences to Ravens fans and our guests at M&T Bank Stadium,” Baltimore Ravens President, Sashi Brown stated. “So, our discussions with ticketing providers very much focused on finding a partner who shared that commitment. SeatGeek’s core values of excellence and innovation underpin their mission: delivering a great gameday and live event experience to Ravens fans.”

Baltimore joins SeatGeek’s other NFL clients in breaking from Ticketmaster as its primary ticketing system, with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints already in the fold. New Orleans was the first to sign on with the ticketing company, having made the leap five years ago, and then renewing for another multi-year stint just recently. Other professional sports franchises using SeatGeek include the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Liverpool F.C.

As part of the announcement of the Ravens deal, SeatGeek touted the addition of 11 new major partnerships announced just this year, along with high-profile renewals like the Saints.

Using a mobile-first platform, SeatGeek promises clients like the Ravens a robust reporting of data regarding their customers – which teams adore, but privacy advocates question. Data harvested from such mobile-first systems has proven popular among the organizations, with almost all ticketing platforms seeking to force consumers to these data-rich systems in deals being made, while removing the ability for fans to request paper or print-at-home tickets.

“There is a movement happening across sports teams and leagues when it comes to modernizing their technology both on and off the field,” said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek’s enterprise business. “From our very early interactions with Sashi and the Ravens, it was clear that they’re focused on being at the forefront of this change and innovation. And the ones that will benefit the most from this shift are the fans.”

Baltimore has been a consistently successful franchise since relocating to Baltimore in the mid-1990’s after previously playing as the Cleveland Browns. The organization win the Super Bowl in 2000 and again in 2012

Last Updated on November 9, 2022 by Dave Clark