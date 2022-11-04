Taylor Swift Announces Additional Dates for “Eras” Tour

Though presales won’t start for several days, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is already growing. The singer announced several additional shows for the stadium...

Though presales won’t start for several days, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is already growing. The singer announced several additional shows for the stadium run in 2023, citing high demand for fans signing up for the “verified” system to access presale tickets. Eight shows were added to the touring run late in the week, joining the initially announced performances.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

New shows for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour were tacked on in Tampa (April 14), Nashville (May 5), Philadelphia (May 14), Foxborough, MA (May 21), East Rutherford, NJ (May 28), Seattle (July 23), Santa Clara, CA (July 28), and Los Angeles (August 3). All are repeats in cities that already had shows scheduled, with four (LA, Foxborough, East Rutherford, and Philadelphia) coming in as the third shows at those particular stadiums.

For many consumers Taylor Swift tickets will be subject to their navigation of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration system, which she famously used at the launch of her Reputation tour, allowing fans to “boost” their chances at a registration being verified by streaming her songs and purchasing merchandise from her store. Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fan registration will be open now through Wednesday, November 9. Invitations for those “verified” will be sent out Monday, November 14, followed by the “verified” presale beginning Tuesday, November 15. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 18. Capital One credit card holders can bypass the “verified” system with their own special presale, owing to Swift’s signing of a promotional deal with the company.

Ticket prices are expected to be astronomical for The Eras Tour from Taylor Swift, given that she was one of the earliest adopters of the now-common surge pricing “Dynamic” ticketing systems from Ticketmaster. Published prices are reportedly going to be ranging from $49-449 plus service fees, with VIP tickets ranging from $199 to 899, but those numbers are in all likelihood going to be far less than fans will experience during the sales process. On the Reputation tour, prices were so high that many venues were forced to dump massive quantities of tickets for pennies on the dollar (or give them away free) as show dates approached and huge chunks of the building would have been empty otherwise.

In many instances, fans who waited things out and purchased tickets through resale websites close to the event date paid a fraction of what Swift’s biggest fans paid for their tickets, which is how the “slow ticketing” model from Ticketmaster is intended to work, capturing maximum revenue from an artist’s top fans.

The full run of scheduled Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates is included below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.

Taylor Swift Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

03/17 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium !&

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium %&

04/01 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

04/02 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium %+

04/14 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

04/15 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium %+

04/22 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium %+

04/28 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

04/29 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

05/05 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

05/06 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium $&

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/19 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

05/20 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

05/21 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium $&

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $&

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $+

05/28 – E. Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium $+

06/02 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

06/03 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field #?

06/10 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field #?

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium #?

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium #?

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium ^+

07/08 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium ^+

07/15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High ^+

07/22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field *+

07/23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field *+

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium *+

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium *+

08/03 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *?

08/04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *?

08/05 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium *&

Last Updated on November 4, 2022 by Dave Clark