Thomas Rhett Plans Home Team Tour With Swindell, Smith
Thomas Rhett announced plans for the Home Team Tour in 2023, hitting the road with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on dates that will kick off in May of 2023. The new dates will bring Rhett back on to the road just two months after the Canada and UK dates for his current Bring The Bar To You Tour wrap up.
HOME TEAM, this tour is for YOU! Hitting the road all across the US next year and bringing my buddies @coleswindell & @natesmithsongs with me. Tix go on sale next Friday, but sign up for the #HomeTeam for FIRST access to tickets here: https://t.co/Vs04dl9xrK! 🤘 #HomeTeamTour23 pic.twitter.com/Y2RGKj0WIT
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 3, 2022
Rhett’s Home Team Tour begin in Iowa, launching at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 4. It will wind through arenas in more than 40 cities before wrapping up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 29, with stops along the way including T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT), TD Garden (Boston, MA), American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), and The Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, AL). Already scheduled 2023 dates begin for Rhett on February 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, with Canadian arenas on schedule throughout that month, followed by three performances in England, Scotland, and Ireland in March.
Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, November 11. Prior to that, presales will be open to various groups throughout the week, beginning with a presale for paid members of Rhett’s Home Team fan club on Tuesday, November 8.
The full schedule for Thomas Rhett’s upcoming shows and links to ticket purchase marketplaces are included below:
Thomas Rhett Upcoming Tour Dates
Feb 9 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Feb 11 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
Feb 12 — Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb 16 — Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre
Feb 17 — Regina, SK | Brandt Centre
Feb 18 — Winnepeg, MB | Canada Life Centre
Feb 21 — London, ON | Budweiser Gardens
Feb 22 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Feb 24 — Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
Feb 25 — Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
Mar 11 — London, UK | The O2
Mar 12 — Glasgow, SC | Ovo Hydro
Mar 13 — Dublin, IR | 3 Arena
May 4 — Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Arena
May 5 — Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center Arena
May 6 — Indianapolis Ind. | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 18 — Omaha, Neb. | CHI Health Center
May 19 — Kansas City, Mo. | T-Mobile Center
May 20 — St. Louis, Mo. | Enterprise Center
June 8 — Albany, N.Y. | MVP Arena
June 9 — Uncasville, Ct. | Mohegan Sun Arena
June 10 — Uncasville, Ct | Mohegan Sun Arena
June 15 — Tupelo, Miss. | Cadence Bank Arena
June 16 — Lafayette, La. | Cajundome
June 17 – Bossier City, La. | Brookshire Grocery Arena
June 22 — Lexington, Ky. | Rupp Arena
June 23 — Charleston, W.V. | Charleston Coliseum
July 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. | KeyBank Center
July 7 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. | Mohegan Sun Arena
July 8 — Boston, Mass. | TD Garden
July 13 — Biloxi, Miss. | Mississippi Coast Coliseum
July 14 — Greenville, S.C. | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boling Arena
July 20 — Greensboro, N.C. | Greensboro Coliseum
July 21 — Baltimore, Md. | CFG Bank Arena
July 22 — Belmont Park, N.Y. | UBS Arena
July 27 — St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Arena
July 28 — Chicago, Ill. | United Center
July 29 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena
Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center
Aug. 4 — Houston, Texas | Toyota Center
Aug. 5 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center
Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. | Paycom Center
Aug. 18 — Wichita, Kan. | Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. | Ball Arena
Sept. 14 — Estero, Fla. | Hertz Arena
Sept. 15 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 16 — Orlando, Fla. | Amway Center
Sept. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 22 — State College, Pa. | Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 23 — Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center
Sept. 28 — Birmingham, Ala. | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena
