Thomas Rhett Plans Home Team Tour With Swindell, Smith

Thomas Rhett announced plans for the Home Team Tour in 2023, hitting the road with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on dates that will...

Thomas Rhett announced plans for the Home Team Tour in 2023, hitting the road with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on dates that will kick off in May of 2023. The new dates will bring Rhett back on to the road just two months after the Canada and UK dates for his current Bring The Bar To You Tour wrap up.

HOME TEAM, this tour is for YOU! Hitting the road all across the US next year and bringing my buddies @coleswindell & @natesmithsongs with me. Tix go on sale next Friday, but sign up for the #HomeTeam for FIRST access to tickets here: https://t.co/Vs04dl9xrK! 🤘 #HomeTeamTour23 pic.twitter.com/Y2RGKj0WIT — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 3, 2022

Rhett’s Home Team Tour begin in Iowa, launching at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on May 4. It will wind through arenas in more than 40 cities before wrapping up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 29, with stops along the way including T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT), TD Garden (Boston, MA), American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX), Amway Center (Orlando, FL), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), and The Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham, AL). Already scheduled 2023 dates begin for Rhett on February 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, with Canadian arenas on schedule throughout that month, followed by three performances in England, Scotland, and Ireland in March.

Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, November 11. Prior to that, presales will be open to various groups throughout the week, beginning with a presale for paid members of Rhett’s Home Team fan club on Tuesday, November 8.

The full schedule for Thomas Rhett’s upcoming shows and links to ticket purchase marketplaces are included below:

Thomas Rhett Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Thomas Rhett Upcoming Tour Dates

Feb 9 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Feb 11 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

Feb 12 — Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb 16 — Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre

Feb 17 — Regina, SK | Brandt Centre

Feb 18 — Winnepeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

Feb 21 — London, ON | Budweiser Gardens

Feb 22 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Feb 24 — Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Feb 25 — Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 11 — London, UK | The O2

Mar 12 — Glasgow, SC | Ovo Hydro

Mar 13 — Dublin, IR | 3 Arena

May 4 — Des Moines, Iowa | Wells Fargo Arena

May 5 — Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center Arena

May 6 — Indianapolis Ind. | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 18 — Omaha, Neb. | CHI Health Center

May 19 — Kansas City, Mo. | T-Mobile Center

May 20 — St. Louis, Mo. | Enterprise Center

June 8 — Albany, N.Y. | MVP Arena

June 9 — Uncasville, Ct. | Mohegan Sun Arena

June 10 — Uncasville, Ct | Mohegan Sun Arena

June 15 — Tupelo, Miss. | Cadence Bank Arena

June 16 — Lafayette, La. | Cajundome

June 17 – Bossier City, La. | Brookshire Grocery Arena

June 22 — Lexington, Ky. | Rupp Arena

June 23 — Charleston, W.V. | Charleston Coliseum

July 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. | KeyBank Center

July 7 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. | Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 — Boston, Mass. | TD Garden

July 13 — Biloxi, Miss. | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 14 — Greenville, S.C. | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. | Thompson-Boling Arena

July 20 — Greensboro, N.C. | Greensboro Coliseum

July 21 — Baltimore, Md. | CFG Bank Arena

July 22 — Belmont Park, N.Y. | UBS Arena

July 27 — St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Arena

July 28 — Chicago, Ill. | United Center

July 29 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena

Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center

Aug. 4 — Houston, Texas | Toyota Center

Aug. 5 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center

Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. | Paycom Center

Aug. 18 — Wichita, Kan. | Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. | Ball Arena

Sept. 14 — Estero, Fla. | Hertz Arena

Sept. 15 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 16 — Orlando, Fla. | Amway Center

Sept. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. | John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 22 — State College, Pa. | Bryce Jordan Center

Sept. 23 — Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center

Sept. 28 — Birmingham, Ala. | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena

Last Updated on November 3, 2022 by Dave Clark