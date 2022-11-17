Ticketmaster Cancels General Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets

Swifties who had been holding out for one final chance to score tickets for the upcoming Eras tour Friday are out of luck, as...

Swifties who had been holding out for one final chance to score tickets for the upcoming Eras tour Friday are out of luck, as Ticketmaster has announced that there will be no Friday general public sale of tickets to the Taylor Swift stadium shows in 2023.

In simple math, that means a run of more than 50 stadium shows – easily more than 100 million tickets in total – has allegedly been run through without a single “general public” access sale. Every single person who bought a ticket from the event organizers aside from whatever number was held-back for distribution through other channels, had to request access through the data-grabbing Verified Fan system, and many thousands of those people didn’t even get tikets.

The news came late afternoon on Thursday, the latest blow in a ticket sale that has drawn enormous criticism from fans and politicians for major issues, high prices, and general anguish.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

In its decision, Ticketmaster cited “extraordinarily high demand,” causing insufficient remaining ticket inventory for a general sale. What is unclear at this time is how much inventory remains unsold, held back for Platinum pricing options, or intended to be slowly dripped out onto the market as the event dates approach. Swift’s last major tour – in 2018 – saw similar “demand” cited during initial onsale periods, only to morph into rumors of poor sales, followed by major ticket dumps and giveaways for a fraction of the presale ticket prices as it became clear that the stadiums would have been half-empty otherwise.

Whether or not something like that is in the works for the Eras tour, fans were not pleased with this latest development in what has already been a chaotic week in ticketing. The thread of replies to Ticketmaster was filled with angry fans, many of whom have tried and failed to obtain tickets in what has been described as a maddening, glitch-filled process, with many fans being forced to turn to the secondary market now as they are being told there are no tickets left to buy from the box office.

To say the Taylor Swift ticket sale was a disaster for Ticketmaster would be understatement. Fans have been trashing the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing giant since before the sale even started, and numerous politicians have called for the company to be broken up amid the chorus of fan anger.

Ticketmaster attempted some damage control with a blog post explaining just how overwhelmed its systems had been by the sales process. It explained the 3.5 million presale registrations, additional dates added, the whole nine yards – but systems fail when demand is unexpected. Ticketmaster required everyone who wanted to purchase tickets in the presales this week to register through verified fan. That means they quite literally knew exactly how many people had a key to enter their system and shop for tickets, but still somehow were unable to keep up.

For now, Taylor Swift fans seeking tickets for her tour will be forced to secondary ticket marketplaces, which have seen prices skyrocket with the news that the whole run is sold out (even if it is extraordinarily likely that there are many more tickets waiting to be sold between now and show dates). A list of sites for purchasing tickets is available below.

