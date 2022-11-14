Youngtak Announces 1st Tour ‘Tak Show’ 2023 in the U.S.

South Korea’s popular trot star Youngtak is set to perform his first U.S. tour in early 2023. “Youngtak 1st Tour ‘Tak Show’ 2023” will...

South Korea’s popular trot star Youngtak is set to perform his first U.S. tour in early 2023. “Youngtak 1st Tour ‘Tak Show’ 2023” will run four cities and tickets go on public sale November 11.

The short tour kicks off at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on January 11, and visits Beacon Theatre in New York on January 14, The Masonic in San Francisco on January 19 until wrapping up at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on January 22.

Youngtak is famous for bringing trot, his country’s historic form of pop music known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections, to a new generation of fans.

In spite of making his debut in 2007 as a ballad singer with his first album “Young Tak Disia”, his trot career came almost ten years later, and to become really popular he had to wait until 2020, the year when he received high praises in TV Chosun’s variety show, “Mr. Trot”.

In 2020 he released his hit single “Jjiniya” and this year’s July saw his first full-length album “MMM” in 17 years as well as his first tour “TAK SHOW”.

Youngtak 1st tour ‘Tak Show’ 2023 in the US tour schedule

Wed, Jan 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat, Jan 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thu, Jan 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sun, Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

