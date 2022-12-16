Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce Co-Headlining Tour

The two iconic American rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top whose histories date back to late 60s have announced their first co-headlining tour...

The two iconic American rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top whose histories date back to late 60s have announced their first co-headlining tour “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man”. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21, the tour includes 22 cities across North America in 2023 summer. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 16.

Starting at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, the tour pays visits to Denver, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Columbia, Hershey, and more, until wrapping up on September 17 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

Formed in 1964 under a different band name, Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album with the same title in 1973. After a hiatus of ten years due to the plane crash killing Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and backup singer Cassie Gaines, and injuring the rest of the band, it was reformed in 1987 for a reunion tour with Ronnie’s brother Johnny Van Zant as lead vocalist. This “second generation” of the band currently rocks on tours with a line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle. Gary Rossington continues to have a significant presence and creative influence with the band, while making select appearances on the road.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, the band keeps recording new music and touring the world, while approaching the 50th anniversary of their debut album in 2023.

“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about” says Van Zant about their energetic approach to touring for years, “There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

“We’re still standing, still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud and keep the name proud, too,” adds Rossington.

Popularizing the Southern rock genre with songs such as “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”, Lynyrd Skynyrd has many classic favorites including “Simple Man”, “That Smell”, “Gimme Three Steps” and more.

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”, on the other hand, was formed in 1969, mingling rock, blues and boogie tunes for over 50 years. ZZ Top consisted of vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill, until Hill’s death in 2021, which made them the longest-running band with an unchanged lineup in the history of popular music.

Having released 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. They put their signature to blues rock classics such as “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Cheap Sunglasses”, “Gimme All Your Lovin”, “Tush”, “La Grange”, “Legs”, and more.

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour Dates

Fri Jul 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Mon Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Thu Aug 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

*Not A Live Nation Date

