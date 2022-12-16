Shania Twain Adds New Dates to the “Queen of Me” Tour
Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her “Queen of Me” Tour which bears the same title of her upcoming album. Adding 19 new dates to the previously revealed first leg, the “queen of country pop” resumes touring across North America in fall after closing the first leg in the UK in September. Tickets to the fall leg go on sale Friday, December 16.
Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer will visit Knoxville, Columbus, Louisville, Fargo, and more stops to count, starting from AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX on October 12, 2023. It wraps up on November 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.
The first leg “Queen of Me” tour dates kick off in late April with two shows in Washington – first at Spokane Arena and then at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The tour then heads north of the border for eight straight dates, covering the western provinces of British Colombia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Late May sees some U.S. venues in Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Phoenix while June schedule features eastern part of Canada. Twain will perform five shows in the UK and Ireland in September after playing to the U.S. audience for 12 days throughout July.
In September 2022, Twain released a single Waking Up Dreaming from her sixth studio album Queen of Me which will meet the fans in February 2023.
Full touring details and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Shania Twain “Queen of Me” 2023 Tour Leg Two – Just Announced
10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena
10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre
11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Shania Twain “Queen of Me” 2023 Tour Dates Leg One
4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^
4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^
5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^
5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^
5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^
5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^
5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^
5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^
5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^
5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^
5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #
5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #
5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #
5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #
5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #
5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #
5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #
5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #
6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +
6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>
6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~
6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~
6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~
6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~
6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~
6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^
6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^
6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^
6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^
6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &
6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &
6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &
7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &
7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *
7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +
7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +
7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +
7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +
7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =
7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =
7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =
7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =
9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
9/16 London, UK The O2
9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena
9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena
9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham
9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
* Non-Live Nation Date
Support Key
^ Lindsay Ell
# Hailey Whitters
+ Breland
> Kelsea Ballerini
~ Robyn Ottolini
& Priscilla Block
= Mickey Guyton
