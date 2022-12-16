Shania Twain Adds New Dates to the “Queen of Me” Tour

Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her “Queen of Me” Tour which bears the same title of her upcoming album. Adding 19...

Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her “Queen of Me” Tour which bears the same title of her upcoming album. Adding 19 new dates to the previously revealed first leg, the “queen of country pop” resumes touring across North America in fall after closing the first leg in the UK in September. Tickets to the fall leg go on sale Friday, December 16.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer will visit Knoxville, Columbus, Louisville, Fargo, and more stops to count, starting from AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX on October 12, 2023. It wraps up on November 14 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

The first leg “Queen of Me” tour dates kick off in late April with two shows in Washington – first at Spokane Arena and then at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The tour then heads north of the border for eight straight dates, covering the western provinces of British Colombia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Late May sees some U.S. venues in Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Phoenix while June schedule features eastern part of Canada. Twain will perform five shows in the UK and Ireland in September after playing to the U.S. audience for 12 days throughout July.

In September 2022, Twain released a single Waking Up Dreaming from her sixth studio album Queen of Me which will meet the fans in February 2023.

Full touring details and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Shania Twain Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Shania Twain “Queen of Me” 2023 Tour Leg Two – Just Announced

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Shania Twain “Queen of Me” 2023 Tour Dates Leg One

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

Last Updated on December 15, 2022 by Dave Clark