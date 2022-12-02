SeatGeek Signs Real Salt Lake as 8th Major League Soccer Client

SeatGeek this week announced a deal that makes it the ticketing partner of Real Salt Lake, the eighth primary ticketing deal for the company...

SeatGeek this week announced a deal that makes it the ticketing partner of Real Salt Lake, the eighth primary ticketing deal for the company with a Major League Soccer franchise. The partnership will launch with the beginning of the 2023 MLS season.

“When the team was purchased earlier this year, our new ownership group made it clear that we would work with technology partners that put our fans’ and our supporter groups’ experiences at the forefront,” said Real Salt Lake President, John Kimball. “SeatGeek has become the top choice for some of the most respected clubs and leagues across the globe, and we’re eager for our fans and supporters to experience all it can do.”

SeatGeek, a relative newcomer to the primary ticketing business following its initial lifespan as a ticket resale search engine, has made extensive inroads into MLS partnerships, as well as the sport as a whole. The eight franchises partnering with the company make up just under a third of the league’s 29 total organizations. SeatGeek is also partnered with half of the clubs in the English Premier League and recently became the official ticketing platform of the United Soccer League and ten of its clubs. As with all of its deals, Real Salt Lake and SeatGeek will be built on the company’s mobile-only ticketing infrastructure, which allows its partners enormous client data, which the ticketing company touts “enables clients to create new user experiences, offer more robust inventory, and capture better economics.”

“In the past, there was a limited choice when it came to choosing a ticketing platform, which almost made it an afterthought to the overall event-going experience,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “Now, forward-thinking clubs like RSL see the value of using their technology to surpass the expectations of their supporters.”

The deal continues a busy 2022 in dealmaking for SeatGeek, which also recently announced primary deals with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders as well as the NBA’s Utah Jazz and NHL’s Florida Panthers.

Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Dave Clark