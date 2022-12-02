Garth Brooks Plans to Extend Las Vegas Dates Into 2024

Garth Brooks is apparently a hot ticket in Las Vegas. The singer announced plans to extend his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesar’s Palace...

Garth Brooks is apparently a hot ticket in Las Vegas. The singer announced plans to extend his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesar’s Palace into 2024, with the new show dates to be revealed in May when the 2023 round of shows kicks off. The extension comes on the heels of what he and promoter Live Nation described as “overwhelming” demand for tickets to the first batch of shows announced in November.

“You’re scared to death, you know, when they tell you that they’re going to put on a whole year of shows. And then the first day of on-sale they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone,” Brooks said in the announcement of the extension. “That’s an amazing feeling, as you can imagine. And all of a sudden it hits you – ‘They want to extend this!’ Well, (laughs) the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right?!! So I’m there!!”

Those who were unable to get tickets to the first round of shows will have a second chance to grab tickets in the new run, though it is unclear when they will be made available for sale, or if those who want to purchase tickets will have to sign up for the much-hated Verified Fan registration system once again if they hope to be selected for a shot at the shows.

Currently, the Garth Brooks Plus ONE residency is scheduled to kick off on May 18 of 2023, with 18 performances scheduled through the summer, then resuming after a fall pause with nine more dates planned between Thanksgiving and the December holidays. The full currently announced shows, and links to ticket marketplaces, is available below.

Garth Brooks/Plus One Residency Dates

May 18

May 20

May 21

May 25

May 27

May 28

June 1

June 3

June 4

July 6

July 8

July 9

July 13

July 15

July 16

July 20

July 22

July 23

November 29

December 1

December 2

December 6

December 8

December 9

December 13

December 15

December 16

2024

Dates to be announced

