The Weeknd Announces “After Hours Til Dawn” Overseas Dates

The Weeknd announced the expansion of his After Hours Til Dawn tour which has UK, Europe and Latin America stops from the early summer through to the fall of 2023. Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2, tickets for the Colombia shows will be available starting Saturday, December 3, while tickets for the other South American concerts will go on sale starting Thursday, December 8.

Fans can register here for presale access to the 2023 dates.

The second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour is scheduled to begin from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on June 10, making stops at Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Italy, and more, throughout June, July, and August until wrapping up European leg in Tallinn, Estonia on August 12.

On September 29 starts the Latin American run, with a show at Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City. It tours Colombia, Brazil, Argentina in October before closing in Santiago, Chile on October 15.

The announcement of the tour’s overseas dates came on the heels of its sold-out North American leg which concluded at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in November 27. The first leg of the musician’s stadium tour finally kicked off in 2022 summer after postponements and cancellations spanning over two years due to COVID-19. The North American tour is said to have broken attendance records and grossed over $130 million dollars.

After Hours Til Dawn tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022. Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join The Weeknd on all European dates.

An advocate for racial equality and food security, The Weeknd was appointed a World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador in 2021.

The fund for United Nations World Food Programme raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The musician will again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this cause.

“After Hours Til Dawn” Tour 2023 Europe Tour Dates

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport

Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

“After Hours Til Dawn” Tour 2023 Latin America Tour Dates

Fri Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Wed Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Fri Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Hipódromo de San Isidro

Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

