TicketNetwork Brightens Holidays With Toys for Tots Donation

The staff of TicketNetwork played the role of Chris Cringle this month, as the company collected and donated thousands of dollars worth of toys to families in need in Connecticut through the Marine Toys for Tots program. The company seeded the donation with the purchase of $5,000 worth of toys and staff members contributed an estimated $1,000-1,500 worth of additional toys.

Members of the ticket resale marketplace management delivered the toys to the U.S. Naval Reserve center in Plainville, Connecticut on Thursday afternoon, filling the back of a cargo van with the goodies and assisting the members of the Naval & Marine Corps Reserves in unloading the hundreds of toys and books that will be sorted out and distributed to families in need.

“Contributing to organizations like this that impact our community is a major priority for us,” says TicketNetwork Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hummer, who was joined company CTO Michael Coen, Director of HR David Brogan, and HR staffer Anna Waite at the drop-off. “Our employees have always stepped up when it comes to Toys for Tots donations and this year is no different. It’s tremendous for us to be able to play a small part in making this holiday season a little brighter for local children and families in need.”

The Marine Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years of operation, founded in 1947 by Marine reservist Major Bill Hendricks. The nation-wide program is driven by Marines, sailors, and their families who volunteer to collect, sort, and deliver gifts to families in need across the United States.

The local Toys for Tots campaign in Plainville saw more than 41,000 toys distributed to 36,565 children during the 2021 holiday season, according to its website. For more information about the Toys for Tots program and donating, visit the Plainville local site here, or find information at the national website – toysfortots.org.

Last Updated on December 16, 2022 by Dave Clark