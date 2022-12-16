Ticketsmarter Added to Kustom Entertainment Spinoff

TicketSmarter will join with Kustom 440 to form a live entertainment and concert production company in the first half of 2023, Kustom Entertainment. The...

TicketSmarter will join with Kustom 440 to form a live entertainment and concert production company in the first half of 2023, Kustom Entertainment. The plans were announced this week by Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY), the parent of both companies.

“We couldn’t be more excited to integrate Kustom Entertainment and Kustom 440 with a proven company like TicketSmarter to develop, create and execute events,” Digital Ally Inc. CEO Stanton E. Ross said. “We look forward to delivering one-of-a-kind experiences for fans and will be announcing our first major concert festival on December 16.”

The new company will combine the management of TicketSmarter and Kustom 440, bringing the businesses together to focus on concert and entertainment events, as well as continuing to build on TicketSmarter’s impressive roster of ticketing partnerships. Kustom Entertainment will be a one-stop event management and ticketing company, able to produce and ticket events for clients, sponsors, and venues across the United States and abroad.

“From the moment a fan purchases their tickets to the moment they attend an event, we want TicketSmarter customers to experience the best entertainment has to offer ,” said Jeff Goodman, TicketSmarter CEO. “Our partnership with Kustom 440 will make sure that our produced events are comfortable, safe and seamless.” TicketSmarter has provided over 48 million tickets for purchase to customers over the past 10 years and will soon be announcing other new strategies for customers and its clients.

TicketSmarter boasts existing partnerships with a wide array of venue and rights-holder clients across both the primary and secondary ticketing landscape. The company is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally. TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events.

Its most recent announced deal was with Social House Entertainment, which brought it into the live events space as the ticketing partner of the operator of numerous festivals themed around food and music across the country.

Last Updated on December 15, 2022 by Dave Clark