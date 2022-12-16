TickPick Announces Ticketing Partnership With Los Angeles Kings

TickPick announced its first partnership with a franchise in the National Hockey League, launching a deal for the 2022-23 regular season with the Los...

TickPick announced its first partnership with a franchise in the National Hockey League, launching a deal for the 2022-23 regular season with the Los Angeles Kings. The deal makes TickPick an official secondary ticketing marketplace of the California franchise.

“Our partnership with the Kings is a significant milestone in our company’s history, partnering with our first NHL team,” TickPick Co-CEO Brett Goldberg said. “The Kings have one of the most devoted fan bases in all of sports, and we’re pleased to offer them the best tickets at the lowest possible prices to cheer on their team. We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership in the new year and providing the same great benefits to more live event enthusiasts.”

As part of the deal, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, a row in Section 308 will now be branded as the “TickPick Party Row” for all Kings home games, with ticket inventory exclusively available through the marketplace. Fans sitting in that row, located directly in front of the official in-game DJ, will be part of an “enhanced gameday experience” including being displayed on an in-arena scoreboard display.

Beyond that, TickPick will see its branding featured in multiple locations at Crypto.com arena, including on-ice signage and spotlights on the digital-enhanced dasher boards on television and streaming broadcasts of Kings home games. The ticket resale marketplace will be regularly featured on the Kings’ home page and on social media platforms as well.

Los Angeles currently stands in third place in the NHL’s Western Conference standings, having won 15 of its first 32 contests on the season thus far.

Last Updated on December 15, 2022 by Dave Clark