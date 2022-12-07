Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan to Headline Railbird Festival

Railbird Festival, a two-day music, bourbon, and equine-themed festival in Lexington, Kentucky announced that Zach Bryan and Kentucky native Tyler Childers would be its...

Railbird Festival, a two-day music, bourbon, and equine-themed festival in Lexington, Kentucky announced that Zach Bryan and Kentucky native Tyler Childers would be its headlining acts in 2023, taking the stage on June 3-4. More than 30 artists were announced for the event, performing across three stages.

Your #RailbirdFest 2023 Lineup has arrived! 🎉 We can’t wait to bring the Kentucky spirit to The Infield at Red Mile with @zachlanebryan, @TTChilders, @weezer and more. pic.twitter.com/95cWIG11mV — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 6, 2022

On Saturday, June 3, the lineup features Zach Bryan, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys, and Wayne Graham.

The lineup on Sunday, June 4 includes Tyler Childers. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen, and Brit Taylor.

Tickets or Railbird Festival are available in presale beginning Thursday, December 8. Fans interested can sign up for a code at the event website – railbirdfest.com/tickets. 2-day General Admission tickets start at $155 plus fees, with GA+ ($275+fees), VIP (575+fees) and Platinum ($1,300+fees) options. There are also one-day pass options available, with every pass price point rising as they sell through tiers.

Railbird is entering its fifth year of operation, having debuted in 2019 and returned after missing 2020 due to the pandemic. Previous headliners have included My Morning Jacket, Dave Matthews Band, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and others.

Just after being announced as a headliner, Zach Bryan took a shot at Ticketmaster on social media, tweeting “every single one of my homies hate Ticketmaster” on Tuesday evening, just as the company was informing fans of their status as being “verified” or not for Morgan Wallen’s tour. The ding was a repeat of a similar thread from November, posted around the time of the Taylor Swift ticket sales debacle, reportedly stirred up by his own girlfriend’s troubles during that process. He also said that he’d be making an announcement about how he’s selling tickets in the future in that time frame.

announcements to how we sell tickets to the few shows next year coming soon thank you for your continued and valiant support of the #allmyhomieshateticketmaster movement — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) November 17, 2022

It should be noted that Railbird is a festival run through Live Nation – the corporate parent of Ticketmaster. Its ticketing will likely be run through Ticketmaster, Frontgate, or Live Nation’s own ticketing platforms.

