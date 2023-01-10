Eagles and Vince Gill Add to Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates

The Eagles and Vince Gill announced an extension to their 2023 plans for the Hotel California tour, adding performances in five cities to the...

The Eagles and Vince Gill announced an extension to their 2023 plans for the Hotel California tour, adding performances in five cities to the run, which kicks off in February and now runs through early April. The Hotel California tour dates feature the band performing the hit album in its entirety, plus a second set of other hits from the band’s deep catalogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eagles (@eagles)

Tickets for the new dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday. Prior to that, there are presales available for those who can access one of the tiers, launching as early as Thursday, January 12.

The Eagles, who are comprised of core original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit joined by Country Hall of Famer Vince Gill, announced 2023 dates for the Hotel California tour in October of last year, scheduling five performances before expanding the run with this new batch. Among the new shows are a second date added in February at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, as well as new shows in Jacksonville, Tampa, Columbia, SC, Knoxville, Greensboro, and Newark, New Jersey.

The Eagles Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

The Eagles Hotel California Tour Dates

Newly added dates in bold

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Friday, Feb. 24 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Wednesday, Mar. 1 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Friday, Mar. 3 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

Mar. 25 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mar. 28 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Mar. 30 – Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

Apr. 1 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Apr. 4 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Apr. 7 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Last Updated on January 10, 2023 by Dave Clark