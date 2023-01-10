Eagles and Vince Gill Add to Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours January 10, 2023 Dave Clark 0
The Eagles and Vince Gill announced an extension to their 2023 plans for the Hotel California tour, adding performances in five cities to the run, which kicks off in February and now runs through early April. The Hotel California tour dates feature the band performing the hit album in its entirety, plus a second set of other hits from the band’s deep catalogue.
Tickets for the new dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday. Prior to that, there are presales available for those who can access one of the tiers, launching as early as Thursday, January 12.
The Eagles, who are comprised of core original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit joined by Country Hall of Famer Vince Gill, announced 2023 dates for the Hotel California tour in October of last year, scheduling five performances before expanding the run with this new batch. Among the new shows are a second date added in February at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, as well as new shows in Jacksonville, Tampa, Columbia, SC, Knoxville, Greensboro, and Newark, New Jersey.
The Eagles Hotel California Tour Dates
Newly added dates in bold
Sunday, Feb. 19 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Friday, Feb. 24 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Saturday, Feb. 25 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Wednesday, Mar. 1 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Friday, Mar. 3 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena
Mar. 25 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Mar. 28 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Mar. 30 – Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
Apr. 1 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Apr. 4 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
Apr. 7 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Last Updated on January 10, 2023 by Dave Clark
