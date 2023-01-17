Madonna Announces Tour Dates For Four Decade “Celebration”
Madonna will be on the road in 2023, celebrating four decades of pop superstardom across 35 dates. The Celebration Tour, produced by Live Nation, will run through North America in the summer, then cross to Europe for fall dates. Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue will join as special guest across all 35 dates of the tour.
Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!
⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj
⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t
— Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna, who says the tour will celebrate her artistic journey through four decades, as well as pay respect to her origins in New York.
Madonna tickets will be on sale beginning almost immediately, with general sales to begin on Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27. Presales for the shows that are on general sale beginning January 20 open as of Tuesday, January 17 for legacy members of the singer’s official fan club. Citi Cardmembers also have a Tuesday presale open, while American Express cardmember presales begin for Canada and European stops beginning on Wednesday, January 18.
North American dates for The Celebration Tour kick off on Saturday, July 15 with a show at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, and run through an October 7 performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. IN between, the tour has stops including Ball Arena (Denver), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), TD Garden (Boston), Moody Center (Austin), Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) and two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tour then hops over the Atlantic for stops including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam before it wraps on December 1.
The last time Madonna went on tour, in 2019 in support of Madame X, there were numerous complaints regarding the performer’s starting shows well later than expected, even drawing legal action from some fans.
The full tour plan and ticket resale marketplace links are included below:
Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates
North American Leg
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
European Leg
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
