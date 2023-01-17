Madonna Announces Tour Dates For Four Decade “Celebration”

Madonna will be on the road in 2023, celebrating four decades of pop superstardom across 35 dates. The Celebration Tour, produced by Live Nation,...

Madonna will be on the road in 2023, celebrating four decades of pop superstardom across 35 dates. The Celebration Tour, produced by Live Nation, will run through North America in the summer, then cross to Europe for fall dates. Bob the Drag Queen, a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue will join as special guest across all 35 dates of the tour.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!! ⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna, who says the tour will celebrate her artistic journey through four decades, as well as pay respect to her origins in New York.

Madonna tickets will be on sale beginning almost immediately, with general sales to begin on Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27. Presales for the shows that are on general sale beginning January 20 open as of Tuesday, January 17 for legacy members of the singer’s official fan club. Citi Cardmembers also have a Tuesday presale open, while American Express cardmember presales begin for Canada and European stops beginning on Wednesday, January 18.

North American dates for The Celebration Tour kick off on Saturday, July 15 with a show at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, and run through an October 7 performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. IN between, the tour has stops including Ball Arena (Denver), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), TD Garden (Boston), Moody Center (Austin), Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) and two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tour then hops over the Atlantic for stops including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam before it wraps on December 1.

The last time Madonna went on tour, in 2019 in support of Madame X, there were numerous complaints regarding the performer’s starting shows well later than expected, even drawing legal action from some fans.

The full tour plan and ticket resale marketplace links are included below:

Ticket Links

Madonna tickets at MEGASeats – 10% off using code TICKETNEWS

Madonna tickets at Event Tickets Center

Madonna tickets at ScoreBig

Madonna tickets at StubHub

Madonna tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS

Madonna tickets at TicketNetwork

Madonna tickets at TicketSmarter

Madonna The Celebration Tour Dates

North American Leg

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

European Leg

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Last Updated on January 17, 2023 by Dave Clark