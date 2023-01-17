Harry Styles Adds Two Love On Tour Stops in SoCal

Harry Styles surprised U.S. fans by adding two new shows to the tail end of his North American run of “Harry’s House/Love On Tour”...

Harry Styles surprised U.S. fans by adding two new shows to the tail end of his North American run of “Harry’s House/Love On Tour” dates, just two weeks before performing them. The singer announced plans for a pair of shows at Acrisure Arena, newly opened in greater Palm Springs, California, just before the weekend, with tickets on sale this week.

Styles now has five shows remaining on his calendar for the U.S., having performed extensively in residency-style shows in New York, Chicago, Austin, Toronto, and Los Angeles last year. Three of the remaining shows – on January 26, 27, and 29, are at Kia Forum in LA, which had been postponed from their initial plans in November. The two new shows are scheduled for January 31 and February 1.

Following the Southern California terminus, Styles resumes performances later that month, beginning a run through Austrealia and New Zealand on February 20. In May, Styles will once again begin a stretch of shows, running through European cities and a stand of shows in his native England.

As has been the case, fans interested in purchasing tickets for the newly announced shows were forced to register their interest through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system. Those who are chosen via the algorythm will be notified about their “opportunity” to purchase tickets early this week, with tickets on sale beginning Tuesday. Links to ticket resale marketplaces for Harry Styles tickets are available below for those not chosen:

Harry Styles Tour Dates

January 26 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA

January 27 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA

January 29 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA

January 31 – Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, CA

February 1 – Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, CA

Feb 20 – HBF PARK | PERTH, Australia

Feb 24 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, Australia

Feb 25 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, Australia

Feb 28 – METRICON STADIUM | GOLD COAST, Australia

Mar 3 – ACCOR STADIUM | Sydney, Australia

Mar 4 – ACCOR STADIUM | Sydney, Australia

Mar 7 – MT SMART STADIUM | Auckland, New Zealand

May 13 – CASA ARENA | HORSENS, DENMARK

MAY 14 – CASA ARENA | HORSENS, DENMARK

MAY 17 – OLYMPIASTADION | MUNICH, GERMANY

MAY 18 – OLYMPIASTADION | MUNICH, GERMANY

MAY 22 – BUILDING SOCIETY ARENA | COVENTRY, UK

MAY 23 – BUILDING SOCIETY ARENA | COVENTRY, UK

MAY 26 – BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM | EDINBURGH, UK

MAY 27 – BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM | EDINBURGH, UK

JUN 1 – STADE DE FRANCE | PARIS, FRANCE

JUN 2 – STADE DE FRANCE | PARIS, FRANCE

JUN 5 – JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUN 6 – JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUN 10 – SLANE CASTLE | SLANE, IRELAND

JUN 13 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 14 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 16 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 17 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK

JUN 20 – PRINCIPALITY STADIUM | CARDIFF, UK

JUN 21 – PRINCIPALITY STADIUM | CARDIFF, UK

JUN 24 – FESTIVALPARK | WERCHTER, BELGIUM

JUN 27 – MERKUR-SPEIL ARENA | DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY

JUN 28 – MERKUR-SPEIL ARENA | DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY

JUL 2 – PGE NARODOWY | WARSAW, POLAND

JUL 5 – DEUTSCHE BANK PARK | FRANKFURT, GERMANY

JUL 8 – ERNST-HAPPEL-STADION | VIENNA, AUSTRIA

JUL 12 – ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANY | BARCELONA, SPAIN

JUL 14 – NUEVO ESPACIO MAD COOL | MADRID, SPAIN

JUL 18 – PASSEIO MARITIMO ALGES | LISBON, PORTUGAL

JUL 22 – RCF ARENA | REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY

Last Updated on January 17, 2023 by Dave Clark