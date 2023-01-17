Harry Styles Adds Two Love On Tour Stops in SoCal
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours January 17, 2023 Dave Clark 0
Harry Styles surprised U.S. fans by adding two new shows to the tail end of his North American run of “Harry’s House/Love On Tour” dates, just two weeks before performing them. The singer announced plans for a pair of shows at Acrisure Arena, newly opened in greater Palm Springs, California, just before the weekend, with tickets on sale this week.
Styles now has five shows remaining on his calendar for the U.S., having performed extensively in residency-style shows in New York, Chicago, Austin, Toronto, and Los Angeles last year. Three of the remaining shows – on January 26, 27, and 29, are at Kia Forum in LA, which had been postponed from their initial plans in November. The two new shows are scheduled for January 31 and February 1.
Following the Southern California terminus, Styles resumes performances later that month, beginning a run through Austrealia and New Zealand on February 20. In May, Styles will once again begin a stretch of shows, running through European cities and a stand of shows in his native England.
As has been the case, fans interested in purchasing tickets for the newly announced shows were forced to register their interest through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system. Those who are chosen via the algorythm will be notified about their “opportunity” to purchase tickets early this week, with tickets on sale beginning Tuesday. Links to ticket resale marketplaces for Harry Styles tickets are available below for those not chosen:
Ticket Links
Harry Styles tickets at MEGASeats – 10% off using code TICKETNEWS
Harry Styles tickets at Event Tickets Center
Harry Styles tickets at ScoreBig
Harry Styles tickets at StubHub
Harry Styles tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS
Harry Styles tickets at TicketNetwork
Harry Styles tickets at TicketSmarter
Harry Styles Tour Dates
January 26 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA
January 27 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA
January 29 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA
January 31 – Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, CA
February 1 – Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, CA
Feb 20 – HBF PARK | PERTH, Australia
Feb 24 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, Australia
Feb 25 – MARVEL STADIUM | MELBOURNE, Australia
Feb 28 – METRICON STADIUM | GOLD COAST, Australia
Mar 3 – ACCOR STADIUM | Sydney, Australia
Mar 4 – ACCOR STADIUM | Sydney, Australia
Mar 7 – MT SMART STADIUM | Auckland, New Zealand
May 13 – CASA ARENA | HORSENS, DENMARK
MAY 14 – CASA ARENA | HORSENS, DENMARK
MAY 17 – OLYMPIASTADION | MUNICH, GERMANY
MAY 18 – OLYMPIASTADION | MUNICH, GERMANY
MAY 22 – BUILDING SOCIETY ARENA | COVENTRY, UK
MAY 23 – BUILDING SOCIETY ARENA | COVENTRY, UK
MAY 26 – BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM | EDINBURGH, UK
MAY 27 – BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM | EDINBURGH, UK
JUN 1 – STADE DE FRANCE | PARIS, FRANCE
JUN 2 – STADE DE FRANCE | PARIS, FRANCE
JUN 5 – JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
JUN 6 – JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA | AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
JUN 10 – SLANE CASTLE | SLANE, IRELAND
JUN 13 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 14 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 16 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 17 – WEMBLEY STADIUM | LONDON, UK
JUN 20 – PRINCIPALITY STADIUM | CARDIFF, UK
JUN 21 – PRINCIPALITY STADIUM | CARDIFF, UK
JUN 24 – FESTIVALPARK | WERCHTER, BELGIUM
JUN 27 – MERKUR-SPEIL ARENA | DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY
JUN 28 – MERKUR-SPEIL ARENA | DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY
JUL 2 – PGE NARODOWY | WARSAW, POLAND
JUL 5 – DEUTSCHE BANK PARK | FRANKFURT, GERMANY
JUL 8 – ERNST-HAPPEL-STADION | VIENNA, AUSTRIA
JUL 12 – ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANY | BARCELONA, SPAIN
JUL 14 – NUEVO ESPACIO MAD COOL | MADRID, SPAIN
JUL 18 – PASSEIO MARITIMO ALGES | LISBON, PORTUGAL
JUL 22 – RCF ARENA | REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY
Last Updated on January 17, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.