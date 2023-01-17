Tomorrow X Together Plan North American Tour Dates

K-Pop’s Tomorrow X Tomorrow announced plans for the ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour this week, with dates beginning in March. The group has plans...

K-Pop’s Tomorrow X Tomorrow announced plans for the ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour this week, with dates beginning in March. The group has plans for 9 North American dates along the way.

TXT tickets will be on sale soon, though no details have been announced at this time regarding their availability. Indeed, only the dates and cities of the performances have been announced – venues will be announced at a later date.

TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai are scheduled to perform 21 shows across 13 cities, though there are hints that additional shows will be scheduled. The first portion of the tour includes stops in Seoul, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan. Act: Sweet Mirage tour dates head to North America in May, stopping in Charlotte, followed by shows in New York, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Texas, and wrapping up in California on May 27. The full touring plan is included below.

The group, promoted by Big Hit – the same promotional company behind K-Pop superstars BTS – last toured North America in the summer of 2022. The specific venues for each performance have not yet been announced.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Seoul, KR

03/26 – Seoul, KR

04/01 – Singapore, SG

04/05 – Taipei, TW

04/14 – Osaka, JP

04/15 – Osaka, JP

04/18 – Saitama, JP

04/19 – Saitama, JP

04/25 – Kanagawa, JP

04/29 – Aichi, JP

04/30 – Aichi, JP

05/06 – Charlotte, NC

05/09 – Belmont Park, NY

05/10 – Belmont Park, NY

05/16 – Washington, DC

05/19 – Duluth, GA

05/20 – Duluth, GA

05/23 – San Antonio, TX

05/24 – San Antonio, TX

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA

