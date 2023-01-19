Missy Elliot, Pitbull Among Lovers & Friends Fest Acts
The R&B/hip-hop themed Lovers and Friends Festival is set for its return to Las Vegas in May, and is bringing a strong lineup of performers that includes Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, and Usher – who curates the event alongside Lil Jon and Ludakris. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The festival continues its trend of being strongly Y2K-era flavored, with Christina Aguilera, Miguel, Nelly, Flo Rida and Ginuwine among that era’s star acts taking to the stage in Las Vegas. Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PARTYNEXTDOOR are also on the bill, representing the more contemporary scene. The full lineup (as announced thus far) is included below.
Passes for the event are available beginning on Friday, January 20, with a presale available beginning at 10 a.m. pacific time for those who sign up for notifications using their phone number at loversandfriendsfest.com. General Admission prices begin at $250 plus fees per ticket, with GA+ and VIP tiers available, as well as hotel and ticket packages.
Lovers and Friends Festival has drawn some complaints in the past, as the experience amid soaring temperatures for the 2022 event drew substantial negative headlines. There was also an incident at the inaugural Live Nation-promoted festival where panic briefly took hold amid (false) reports of gunshots, with some suffering injuries due to crowd surges. Organizers emphasize that shade and water will be available at the 2023 event in hopes that will mitigate fears of repeat temperature issues.
Lovers & Friends Festival 2023 Performers
Missy Elliot
Mariah Carey
Pitbull
Usher
Christina Aguilera
Miguel
Summer Walker
Jhene Aiko
Partynextdoor
Bryson Tiller
Nelly
Busta Rhymes
Flo Rida
Master P & No Limit Soldiers
Sean Paul
Shaggy
Beenie Man
Chris Brown
Ginuwine
Remy Ma
JoJo
En Vogue
Blackstreet
Jagged Edge
Next
Wayne Wonder
Kevin Lyttle
702
Lil Mo
Lumidee
Boyz II Men
Omarian
Bow Wow
Lil Kim
Eve
T.I.
Soldja Boy
Da Brat
50 Cent
The Diplomats
N.O.R.E
Chingy
Petey Pablo
Mannie Fresh
Dem Franchize Boyz
Yung Joc
Baby Bash
Frankie J
MC Magic
Lil Rob
