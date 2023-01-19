Missy Elliot, Pitbull Among Lovers & Friends Fest Acts

The R&B/hip-hop themed Lovers and Friends Festival is set for its return to Las Vegas in May, and is bringing a strong lineup of...

The R&B/hip-hop themed Lovers and Friends Festival is set for its return to Las Vegas in May, and is bringing a strong lineup of performers that includes Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, and Usher – who curates the event alongside Lil Jon and Ludakris. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

🎧Lovers & Friends Fest🎧 Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 20th, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down.https://t.co/oyvp5F96xk pic.twitter.com/1PmMi2J5J0 — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) January 17, 2023

The festival continues its trend of being strongly Y2K-era flavored, with Christina Aguilera, Miguel, Nelly, Flo Rida and Ginuwine among that era’s star acts taking to the stage in Las Vegas. Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PARTYNEXTDOOR are also on the bill, representing the more contemporary scene. The full lineup (as announced thus far) is included below.

Passes for the event are available beginning on Friday, January 20, with a presale available beginning at 10 a.m. pacific time for those who sign up for notifications using their phone number at loversandfriendsfest.com. General Admission prices begin at $250 plus fees per ticket, with GA+ and VIP tiers available, as well as hotel and ticket packages.

Lovers and Friends Festival has drawn some complaints in the past, as the experience amid soaring temperatures for the 2022 event drew substantial negative headlines. There was also an incident at the inaugural Live Nation-promoted festival where panic briefly took hold amid (false) reports of gunshots, with some suffering injuries due to crowd surges. Organizers emphasize that shade and water will be available at the 2023 event in hopes that will mitigate fears of repeat temperature issues.

Lovers & Friends Festival 2023 Performers

Missy Elliot

Mariah Carey

Pitbull

Usher

Christina Aguilera

Miguel

Summer Walker

Jhene Aiko

Partynextdoor

Bryson Tiller

Nelly

Busta Rhymes

Flo Rida

Master P & No Limit Soldiers

Sean Paul

Shaggy

Beenie Man

Chris Brown

Ginuwine

Remy Ma

JoJo

En Vogue

Blackstreet

Jagged Edge

Next

Wayne Wonder

Kevin Lyttle

702

Lil Mo

Lumidee

Boyz II Men

Omarian

Bow Wow

Lil Kim

Eve

T.I.

Soldja Boy

Da Brat

50 Cent

The Diplomats

N.O.R.E

Chingy

Petey Pablo

Mannie Fresh

Dem Franchize Boyz

Yung Joc

Baby Bash

Frankie J

MC Magic

Lil Rob

Last Updated on January 19, 2023 by Dave Clark