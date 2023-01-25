Ricardo Arjona Announces “Blanco Y Negro: Volver” Tour

Singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona has announced his extended North American tour, Blanco y Negro: Volver, which is going to kick off April 28 at the...

Singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona has announced his extended North American tour, Blanco y Negro: Volver, which is going to kick off April 28 at the WaMu Theater in Seattle. The tour is going to include 23 cities spanning over two months’ time with stops that range from Los Angeles to Houston, Chicago to Boston, Washington to New York, and more, until concluding on June 25 at Miami’s FTX Arena.

Named after the singer’s most recent album, Blanco y Negro, released in 2020, the tour was first presented and organized by Loud and Live in September 2021. The Latin American star performed close to 100 shows in the U.S, Europe, and Latin America throughout 2022 with a reported attendance of over a million audience.

“Loud And Live had the honor of producing Ricardo’s Blanco y Negro Tour last year, making it one of the most successful tours of all time,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO and Founder of Loud And Live. “This year, we are deeply proud to reunite him with his fans.”

The extended tour of 2023 will mark the artist’s first performance in San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, Kansas, Minneapolis and Ontario. The famous Madison Square Garden in New York will also welcome him for the first time.

Being one of the most best-selling Latin American artists of all time, and winner of Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin Heritage Award, Arjona has released 18 studio albums so far, with which he has reached millions of audience worldwide. The established artist is famous for featuring a fusion of different genres from pop, tango, jazz to Afro-American sounds, Cuban music, a capella performances.

Friday, April 28, 2023, SEATTLE, WA, WaMu Theater

Sunday, April 30, 2023, PORTLAND, OR, Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Friday, May 5, 2023, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Chase Center

Sunday, May 7, 2023, LOS ANGELES, CA, Crypto.com Arena

Thursday, May 11, 2023, ONTARIO, CA, Toyota Arena

Friday, May 12, 2023, SAN DIEGO, CA, Pechanga Arena

Saturday, May 13, 2023, GLENDALE, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

Thursday, May 18, 2023, AUSTIN, TX, Moody Center

Friday, May 19, 2023, HOUSTON, TX, Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, May 20, 2023, DALLAS, TX, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Monday, May 22, 2023, KANSAS CITY, MO, T-Mobile Center

Thursday, May 25, 2023, MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Target Center

Friday, May 26, 2023, CHICAGO, IL, All State Arena

Sunday, May 28, 2023, NASHVILLE, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 2, 2023, BOSTON, MA, Agganis Arena

Saturday, June 3, 2023, UNCASVILLE, CT, Mohegan Sun

Friday, June 9, 2023, WASHINGTON, DC, Capitol One Arena

Saturday, June 10, 2023, READING, PA, Santander Arena

Sunday, June 11, 2023, RALEIGH, NC, PNC Arena

Sunday, June 18, 2023, NEW YORK, NY, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, June 21, 2023, ORLANDO, FL, Amway Center

Thursday, June 22, 2023, TAMPA, FL, Yuengling Center

Sunday, June 25, 2023, MIAMI, FL, FTX Arena

