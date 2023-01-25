Star-Studded Shows Planned for Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson is turning 90, and there’s going to be quite a celebration in California for the legendary country outlaw. Long Story Short: Willie...

Willie Nelson is turning 90, and there’s going to be quite a celebration in California for the legendary country outlaw. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is a 2-day concert extravaganza planned for the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, the concerts are being billed as one of the biggest music events of the year. “Each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations to be revealed at the show,” according to the event promoters.

Nelson’s birthday will be celebrated with performances by a wide variety of artists, including Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley.

Nelson, who has continued touring with only minor interruptions throughout his time as one of the elder statesmen of the entertainment industry, is also expected to perform at the celebration.

Tickets for Long Story Short; Willie Nelson 90 are on sale this week, with two-day packages available to the general public beginning on Saturday, January 28. Presale options open for Capital One cardholders beginning Wednesday, January 25. There are also travel and hospitality packages available for those interested.

Willie Nelson Tour Dates 2023

Feb 24 – St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Feb 26 – St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Feb 28 – Pompano Beach, FL | Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Mar 1 – Key West, FL | Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Mar 3 – Plant City, FL | Florida Strawberry Festival

Mar 4 – Tallahassee, FL | Capital City Amphitheater

Apr 1 – Abilene, TX | Outlaws and Legends Music Fest

Apr 14 – New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater

Apr 15 – New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater

Apr 29 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Apr 30 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

May 26 – Chillicothe, IL | Summer Camp Music Festival

May 27 – Chillicothe, IL | Summer Camp Music Festival

May 28 – Chillicothe, IL | Summer Camp Music Festival

Last Updated on January 25, 2023 by Dave Clark