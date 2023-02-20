Depeche Mode Expand Memento Mori Tour With 29 New Shows
Citing massive demand for the first U.S. and European legs of its 2023 tour dates, Depeche Mode added another 29 shows to its Memento Mori Tour, announcing the additions late last week. The tour now numbers a colossal 75 dates, becoming one of the biggest in the band’s long history, and one of the biggest runs for any act in 2023.
29 new shows just announced.
On sale next week.
Details: https://t.co/rJtl0RFsdy pic.twitter.com/jnOMZnZMdA
— Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 16, 2023
Tickets for the new Depeche Mode tour dates are on sale this week, with presales kicking off as early as Tuesday, February 21. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24. The tour’s original sales reportedly involved sellouts at many of the initially announced shows, though it is impossible to know what percentage of the ticket inventory was and remains held-back from sale for later release.
New dates begin following the summer tour through Europe, launching with a September 21 show in Mexico City at Foro Sol. From there the group plays shows through October and November with five closing shows in December, including a pair of shows in Los Angeles – on December 10 at Kia Forum and December 15 at Crypto.com Arena. Other stops in the newly announced leg include Dallas (American Airlines Center), New York (Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden), Boston (TD Garden), Chicago (United Center), Vancouver (Rogers Arena), Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena), and San Francisco (Chase Center).
Full tour details and ticket links are included below:
Ticket Links
Depeche Mode tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Depeche Mode tickets at ScoreBig
Depeche Mode tickets at SeatGeek
Depeche Mode tickets at StubHub
Depeche Mode tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Depeche Mode tickets at Vivid Seats
Depeche Mode Tour Dates
Newly added dates in bold
March 23 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
April 2 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center
April 5 – Chicago, IL | United Center
April 7 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
April 9 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre
April 12 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK | Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Bordeaux, FR | Matmut Atlantique
June 2 – Barcelona, ES | Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES | Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH | Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE | Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK | Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR | Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR | Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK | Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
July 7 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion
July 9 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT | Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT | Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT | Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 – Zagreb, HR | Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO | Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU | Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ | Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Narodowy
August 6 – Tallinn, EE | Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI | Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO | Telenor Arena
September 21 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
September 29 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
October 1 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
October 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
October 7 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
October 10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
October 12 – Miami, FL | Miami-Dade Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
October 21 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
October 23 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
October 28 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
October 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
November 3 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
November 5 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
November 8 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
November 10 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 13 – Chicago, IL | United Center
November 16 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
November 21 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 24 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
November 26 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
November 28 – Portland, OR | MODA Center
December 1 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
December 3 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
December 6 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena
December 10 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
December 15 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
Last Updated on February 20, 2023 by Dave Clark
