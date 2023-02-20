Depeche Mode Expand Memento Mori Tour With 29 New Shows

Citing massive demand for the first U.S. and European legs of its 2023 tour dates, Depeche Mode added another 29 shows to its Memento...

Citing massive demand for the first U.S. and European legs of its 2023 tour dates, Depeche Mode added another 29 shows to its Memento Mori Tour, announcing the additions late last week. The tour now numbers a colossal 75 dates, becoming one of the biggest in the band’s long history, and one of the biggest runs for any act in 2023.

29 new shows just announced. On sale next week. Details: https://t.co/rJtl0RFsdy pic.twitter.com/jnOMZnZMdA — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 16, 2023

Tickets for the new Depeche Mode tour dates are on sale this week, with presales kicking off as early as Tuesday, February 21. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24. The tour’s original sales reportedly involved sellouts at many of the initially announced shows, though it is impossible to know what percentage of the ticket inventory was and remains held-back from sale for later release.

New dates begin following the summer tour through Europe, launching with a September 21 show in Mexico City at Foro Sol. From there the group plays shows through October and November with five closing shows in December, including a pair of shows in Los Angeles – on December 10 at Kia Forum and December 15 at Crypto.com Arena. Other stops in the newly announced leg include Dallas (American Airlines Center), New York (Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden), Boston (TD Garden), Chicago (United Center), Vancouver (Rogers Arena), Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena), and San Francisco (Chase Center).

Full tour details and ticket links are included below:

Ticket Links

Depeche Mode Tour Dates

Newly added dates in bold

March 23 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL | United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK | Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Bordeaux, FR | Matmut Atlantique

June 2 – Barcelona, ES | Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES | Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH | Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE | Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK | Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR | Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR | Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK | Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

July 7 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT | Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT | Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT | Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR | Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO | Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU | Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ | Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Narodowy

August 6 – Tallinn, EE | Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI | Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO | Telenor Arena

September 21 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

September 29 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

October 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

October 7 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

October 10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

October 12 – Miami, FL | Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

October 21 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

October 23 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

October 28 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

October 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

November 3 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

November 5 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

November 8 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 – Chicago, IL | United Center

November 16 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

November 21 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 24 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 26 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 – Portland, OR | MODA Center

December 1 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

December 6 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

December 10 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

December 15 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Last Updated on February 20, 2023 by Dave Clark