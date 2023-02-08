Duran Duran Plot Future Past Arena Tour of North America

Duran Duran, a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has announced plans to tour arenas in North America in 2023, bringing The...

Duran Duran, a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has announced plans to tour arenas in North America in 2023, bringing The Future Past Tour dates through late spring and then late summer. The 26-date run will bring the legendary British group to cities across the continent, with shows yet to be announced in New York and Los Angeles, according to the tour announcement.

Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. @bastille

join @nilerodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale Feb 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale Feb 16 at 10am local market time. Visit https://t.co/dNyWW8V8xc for sc… pic.twitter.com/OU0S3PLqFS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 8, 2023

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” says frontman Simon LeBon. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be along for the tour, supporting Duran Duran across the entire run of shows, which are split across two legs.

The Future Past Tour will see Duran Duran perform beginning with a May 28 show in San Jose, California and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18. The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more. Dates in NYC and LA will be announced soon.

Tickets will be on sale beginning next week, available to the general public beginning on Thursday, February 16. Prior to that, there will be multiple presales open to various groups, including a DD VIP fan club member presale on February 13 and a Citi cardmember presale launching the same date. Others are expected to be announced, based on venue location and affinity groups with access to holdbacks for their particular date.

Full currently announced North American tour dates for Duran Duran and ticket purchase links are included below:

Duran Duran Tour Dates

North America

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA*

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

*Festival

