Big Time Rush Announce North American Tour Dates

After running a sold out North American tour in 2022, as well as releasing such hit singles as “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up,” Big Time Rush is set to take to the road again for “Can’t Get Enough” tour which is going to include more than 35 shows. The tour supports their highly-anticipated new single “Can’t Get Enough”, kicking off June 22 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Tickets to the performances for U.S. and Canada go on general sale February 10th at 10AM, while Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday February 8 at 10am local time until Thursday February 9 at 10pm local time.

Holding a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit “Worldwide,” during quarantine days in 2020, then running a-45-date massive tour last year, Big Time Rush will start their 2023 tour from Fort Worth on June 22, and visits Charlotte, NC, Saratoga Springs, NY, Toronto, ON, Columbus, OH, Phoenix, AZ, Las Vegas, NV and more before concluding it in Monterrey, Mexico on August 23. Multi-platinum pop star Max and Singer-songwriter and TikTok star Jax will be the opening acts of the tour.

“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band says of the new single Can’t Get Enough in a statement. “To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone.”

The band sold over 300,000 tickets across North America in their previous tour “The Forever Tour” with sold-out shows in Chicago, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Formed in 2009 with a seven-year of hiatus from 2013 to 2020, the group appeared together to send a message of love and togetherness in pandemic conditions of 2020 with a performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit “Worldwide” which resulted in their debut album “BTR”s receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. This success was followed by their 2022 tour and new hit singles.

The band says their latest single “Can’t Get Enough” is a nod to the disco era and that they are influenced by many different artists, styles, and decades.

“The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be a wild ride. Since our first shows back in 2021, we decided this isn’t a reunion. This is a comeback. The Can’t Get Enough Tour is going to be bigger than ever. We are pushing ourselves to make the best show possible so that every night is truly special. This is going to be a tour you do not want to miss,” they conclude.

Big Time Rush | Can’t Get Enough Tour 2023

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History*

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace*

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex*

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex*

*No opener on this date

Last Updated on February 8, 2023 by Dave Clark