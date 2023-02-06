Lil Jon Mulls Suing Live Nation Over Lovers & Friends Festival

Lil Jon and his legal team are reportedly considring a lawsuit against Live Nation over its decision to continue operating its “Lovers & Friends...

Lil Jon and his legal team are reportedly considring a lawsuit against Live Nation over its decision to continue operating its “Lovers & Friends Festival” in 2023 without his participation. The rapper had a hit single in 2004 released under the same title, performed with Ludacris and Usher. According to the news published on TMZ, Jon’s legal team issued a letter to the concert promoter stating the rap star first tried to reach a financial agreement over the festival for the use of the name of his single.

Jon allegedly started negotiations with Live Nation through one of his lawyers, Doug Davis, back in 2022 but did not want to push too hard because he was focused on ensuring last year’s festival – headlined by Jon, Usher and Ludacris – was a success. The festival was already delayed for two years due to covid-19, and he didn’t want to cause any situation that might put the 2022 show at risk. It was claimed that Lil Jon had attempted to avoid litigation for months.

Although Jon admits his “Lovers & Friends” track is a cover of Michael Sterling’s 1991 song, he insists his version is the one that became “omnipresent in the Black community” and Live Nation uses the name on its festival, according to the same source.

Based on the reasoning above, Jon’s attorney Ed McPherson compares “putting on a ‘Lovers & Friends’ fest without Jon … to having a ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ festival without Journey, or a ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise’ festival without Jimmy Buffett”.

Last year saw the inaugural of Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas with headliners Usher and Ludacris along with Lil Jon – this year’s line up does not include Jon, though. It will be co-headlined by 50 Cent and The Diplomats, and bring a strong lineup of performers that includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, and Usher – who curates the event alongside Ludakris. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The full lineup (as announced thus far) of the festival’s 2023 edition and ticket links are listed below:

Lovers & Friends Festival 2023 Performers

Missy Elliot

Mariah Carey

Pitbull

Usher

Christina Aguilera

Miguel

Summer Walker

Jhene Aiko

Partynextdoor

Bryson Tiller

Nelly

Busta Rhymes

Flo Rida

Master P & No Limit Soldiers

Sean Paul

Shaggy

Beenie Man

Chris Brown

Ginuwine

Remy Ma

JoJo

En Vogue

Blackstreet

Jagged Edge

Next

Wayne Wonder

Kevin Lyttle

702

Lil Mo

Lumidee

Boyz II Men

Omarian

Bow Wow

Lil Kim

Eve

T.I.

Soldja Boy

Da Brat

50 Cent

The Diplomats

N.O.R.E

Chingy

Petey Pablo

Mannie Fresh

Dem Franchize Boyz

Yung Joc

Baby Bash

Frankie J

MC Magic

Lil Rob

Last Updated on February 6, 2023 by Dave Clark