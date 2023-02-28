Nas & Wu Tang Clan Plot More NY State of Mind Tour Dates
Fresh off a triumphant show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Nas released plans to once again tour with the Wu Tang Clan in 2023. The New York State of Mind tour will bring the rap legends to three continents from May through the fall.
The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you👐
Wu Pre-Sale: March 1st at 10 am local
General Onsale: Friday, March 3rd at 9am local pic.twitter.com/VPpJGU1gmU
— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) February 27, 2023
The New York State of Mind tour will launch in May with shows in Australia and New Zealand, then continue with a European leg in June that includes stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Ireland, Scotland, and England. In September, the tour kicks off its North American dates, starting on September 20 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. From there, performances include Capital One Arena (Washington, DS.C.), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ont), United Center (Chicago), Moda CEnter (Portland, OR), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA) before it wraps with a daytime pool party appearance at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California on October 22.
Tickets for the Wu Tang and Nas shows are on sale this week, available to the general public for most shows on Friday, March 3. A presale open exclusively to American Express cardholders began on Tuesday, with other presales scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday before the general sale.
Nas and the Wu Tang Clan, rap artists that both rose to iconic status out of the New York scene in the early 1990s, toured together in the first run of New York State of Mind shows in 2022. The full schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.
NAS & Wu Tang Clan 2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
EUROPE
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
NORTH AMERICA
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*
^ Daytime Pool Party Performance
*On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local
