Nas & Wu Tang Clan Plot More NY State of Mind Tour Dates

Fresh off a triumphant show at Madison Square Garden in New York, Nas released plans to once again tour with the Wu Tang Clan in 2023. The New York State of Mind tour will bring the rap legends to three continents from May through the fall.

The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you👐 Wu Pre-Sale: March 1st at 10 am local

General Onsale: Friday, March 3rd at 9am local pic.twitter.com/VPpJGU1gmU — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) February 27, 2023

The New York State of Mind tour will launch in May with shows in Australia and New Zealand, then continue with a European leg in June that includes stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Ireland, Scotland, and England. In September, the tour kicks off its North American dates, starting on September 20 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. From there, performances include Capital One Arena (Washington, DS.C.), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ont), United Center (Chicago), Moda CEnter (Portland, OR), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA) before it wraps with a daytime pool party appearance at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California on October 22.

Tickets for the Wu Tang and Nas shows are on sale this week, available to the general public for most shows on Friday, March 3. A presale open exclusively to American Express cardholders began on Tuesday, with other presales scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday before the general sale.

Nas and the Wu Tang Clan, rap artists that both rose to iconic status out of the New York scene in the early 1990s, toured together in the first run of New York State of Mind shows in 2022. The full schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are available below.

NAS & Wu Tang Clan 2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*

^ Daytime Pool Party Performance

*On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local

