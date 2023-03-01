KISS Announce Final Shows on End of the Road Tour

KISS, rock and roll legends who have been on their “End of the Road” farewell tour since early 2019, have announced the planned conclusion...

KISS, rock and roll legends who have been on their “End of the Road” farewell tour since early 2019, have announced the planned conclusion to that run and their long career as a band, plotting a final stretch that concludes in December of 2023. The tour will wrap up in New York, with back-to-back shows on December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band, which announced a total of 50 final shows throughout 2023.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time.

Following dates in South America this spring and Europe and the UK over the summer, Kiss will return to North America for its final run, kicking that off with an October 29 show at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In November, the group performs at venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Centre Bell in Montreal, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Allstate Arena in Illinois, and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore before it closes out with the shows in Manhattan. The group is also performing at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio in May between its South American and EU/UK runs.

Kiss End of the Road Tour Dates

South America – Spring

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil | Arena Da Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Colombia | Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil | Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil | Esplanada Do Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil | Hard Rock Live

April 28 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Parque de la Ciudad

April 30 – Santiago, Chile | Estadio Santa Laura

May 27 – Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple Festival

EU/UK – Spring/Summer

June 3 – Plymouth, UK | Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, UK | Birmingham Arena

June 6 – Newcastle, UK | Newcastle Arena

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic | O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Brussels, Belgium | Palais 12 Arena

June 15 – Clisson, France | Hellfest 2023

June 17 – Munchen, Germany | Konigsplatz

June 18 – Krakow, Poland | Tauron Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany | Dresden Arena

June 22 – Berlin, Germany | Max Schmelling-Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain | Rock Imperium Festival

June 27 – Lyon, France | Halle Tony Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy | Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany | SAP Arena

July 3 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena

July 5 – London, UK | O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden | Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden | Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway | Kaldnes

North America – Fall

October 29 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 1 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

November 8 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 – Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre

November 15 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

November 19 – Quebec, QC | Videotron Centre

November 21 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

November 24 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis. IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27-Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

November 29 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

December 1-New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 2-New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Last Updated on March 1, 2023 by Dave Clark