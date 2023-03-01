KISS Announce Final Shows on End of the Road Tour
KISS, rock and roll legends who have been on their “End of the Road” farewell tour since early 2019, have announced the planned conclusion to that run and their long career as a band, plotting a final stretch that concludes in December of 2023. The tour will wrap up in New York, with back-to-back shows on December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.
“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band, which announced a total of 50 final shows throughout 2023.
Announcing – The Final 50 Shows. The End is HERE!
Join the #KISSARMY for access to the final #EndOfTheRoadTour Presale tickets. Presale begins March 6th at 10am local time.
General Onsale begins March 10th at 10am local time.
Visit www.KISSOnline for all dates & details now. pic.twitter.com/ZhGkgK4diz
— KISS (@kiss) March 1, 2023
Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time.
Following dates in South America this spring and Europe and the UK over the summer, Kiss will return to North America for its final run, kicking that off with an October 29 show at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In November, the group performs at venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Centre Bell in Montreal, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Allstate Arena in Illinois, and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore before it closes out with the shows in Manhattan. The group is also performing at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio in May between its South American and EU/UK runs.
Kiss End of the Road Tour Dates
South America – Spring
April 12 – Manaus, Brazil | Arena Da Amazonia
April 15 – Bogota, Colombia | Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil | Arena BRB Mane Garrincha
April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil | Esplanada Do Mineirao
April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil | Hard Rock Live
April 28 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Parque de la Ciudad
April 30 – Santiago, Chile | Estadio Santa Laura
May 27 – Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple Festival
EU/UK – Spring/Summer
June 3 – Plymouth, UK | Argyle Stadium
June 5 – Birmingham, UK | Birmingham Arena
June 6 – Newcastle, UK | Newcastle Arena
June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic | O2 Arena
June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
June 13 – Brussels, Belgium | Palais 12 Arena
June 15 – Clisson, France | Hellfest 2023
June 17 – Munchen, Germany | Konigsplatz
June 18 – Krakow, Poland | Tauron Arena Krakow
June 21 – Dresden, Germany | Dresden Arena
June 22 – Berlin, Germany | Max Schmelling-Halle
June 25 – Cartagena, Spain | Rock Imperium Festival
June 27 – Lyon, France | Halle Tony Garnier
June 29 – Tuscany, Italy | Lucca Festival
July 1 – Mannheim, Germany | SAP Arena
July 3 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena
July 5 – London, UK | O2 Arena
July 7 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena
July 8 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden | Dalhalla Amphitheatre
July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden | Dalhalla Amphitheatre
July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway | Kaldnes
North America – Fall
October 29 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
November 1 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
November 3 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
November 6 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
November 8 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13 – Saskatoon, SK | SaskTel Centre
November 15 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
November 19 – Quebec, QC | Videotron Centre
November 21 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
November 22 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
November 24 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25 – Indianapolis. IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27-Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
November 29 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
December 1-New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
December 2-New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
