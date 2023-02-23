The Chicks Plot 2023 World Tour Dates

The country trio have announced a 37-date world tour including many stops across the U.S. as well as Europe and Canada. Consisting of Natalie...

The country trio have announced a 37-date world tour including many stops across the U.S. as well as Europe and Canada. Consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, The Chicks will be accompanied by special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers on select dates.

The Chicks World Tour 2023

With special guests @MarenMorris, @wildrivers and @BenHarper in select cites. Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone! Tickets: https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ #CHX2023 pic.twitter.com/RRqXKE2T8W — The Chicks (@thechicks) February 14, 2023

Kicking off June 20 in Europe, at Oslo’s Spektrum, the tour visits Stockholm, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and more, then heads to the States on July 21 with a performance at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK. It will be followed by gigs throughout July and August in several cities across the nation including Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, Columbia, MD, Hershey, PA, Columbus, OH, Kansas City, MO before the Canadian leg of the tour starts on September 5 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and stops by Winnipeg, MB, Ottawa, ON, London, ON, and more with a final show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON September 18.

The opening act of the tour in Europe and Canada will be Maren Morris whereas the U.S. run’s supporting acts will be divided between Ben Harper and folk trio Wild Rivers.

“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!” the Chicks shared on their Instagram account. “It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”

Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the band has won 13 Grammy Awards so far, and released many hits such as “Not Ready to Make Nice”, “Long Time Gone”, “There’s Your Trouble”, “Wide Open Spaces”, “You Were Mine”, “Travellin’ Soldier”, “Cowboy Take Me Away”. They delivered their long-awaited first album in 15 years, Gaslighter, in 2020.

The Chicks will also perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino within their first-ever concert residency “The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas” in May, ahead of their world tour.

“We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring,” they said in their statement regarding the upcoming residency.

June 20 — Oslo @ Spektrum

June 21 — Stockholm @ Avicii Arena

June 23 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

June 27 — Cardiff @ Cardiff Castle

June 28 — Glasgow @ OVO Arena

June 30 — Dublin @ 3Arena

July 2 — Birmingham @ Utilita Arena

July 4 — Manchester @ AO Arena

July 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 25 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

July 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 30 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 2 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 10 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 11 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

Aug. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheate

Aug. 16 —Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Aren

Aug. 19 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds

Aug. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 26 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Aren

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 30 —Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

Sept. 1 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Aren

Sept. 7 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 10 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

