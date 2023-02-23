The Chicks Plot 2023 World Tour Dates
The country trio have announced a 37-date world tour including many stops across the U.S. as well as Europe and Canada. Consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, The Chicks will be accompanied by special guests Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers on select dates.
The Chicks World Tour 2023
With special guests @MarenMorris, @wildrivers and @BenHarper in select cites.
Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!
Tickets: https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ #CHX2023 pic.twitter.com/RRqXKE2T8W
— The Chicks (@thechicks) February 14, 2023
Kicking off June 20 in Europe, at Oslo’s Spektrum, the tour visits Stockholm, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and more, then heads to the States on July 21 with a performance at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK. It will be followed by gigs throughout July and August in several cities across the nation including Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, Columbia, MD, Hershey, PA, Columbus, OH, Kansas City, MO before the Canadian leg of the tour starts on September 5 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and stops by Winnipeg, MB, Ottawa, ON, London, ON, and more with a final show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON September 18.
The opening act of the tour in Europe and Canada will be Maren Morris whereas the U.S. run’s supporting acts will be divided between Ben Harper and folk trio Wild Rivers.
“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun!” the Chicks shared on their Instagram account. “It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”
Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the band has won 13 Grammy Awards so far, and released many hits such as “Not Ready to Make Nice”, “Long Time Gone”, “There’s Your Trouble”, “Wide Open Spaces”, “You Were Mine”, “Travellin’ Soldier”, “Cowboy Take Me Away”. They delivered their long-awaited first album in 15 years, Gaslighter, in 2020.
The Chicks will also perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino within their first-ever concert residency “The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas” in May, ahead of their world tour.
“We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring,” they said in their statement regarding the upcoming residency.
The Chicks World Tour 2023 Dates
June 20 — Oslo @ Spektrum
June 21 — Stockholm @ Avicii Arena
June 23 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome
June 27 — Cardiff @ Cardiff Castle
June 28 — Glasgow @ OVO Arena
June 30 — Dublin @ 3Arena
July 2 — Birmingham @ Utilita Arena
July 4 — Manchester @ AO Arena
July 21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 22 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 25 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
July 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 30 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug. 2 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 3 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 6 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 10 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 11 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
Aug. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheate
Aug. 16 —Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Aren
Aug. 19 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds
Aug. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 26 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Aren
Aug. 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 30 —Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
Sept. 1 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Aren
Sept. 7 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 8 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 10 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 12 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 — Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 16 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
