Zach Bryan Adds Dates to Tour, Claims Run Sold Out in Seconds

Zach Bryan is adding new dates to his “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour, saying that the initial run of scheduled shows sold out in less...

Zach Bryan is adding new dates to his “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour, saying that the initial run of scheduled shows sold out in less than 30 seconds when they went on sale this week. The country star, outspoken in his hatred for Ticketmaster and Live Nation, avoided their use entirely on his tour, and is reportedly attempting to weaponize restrictive mobile-only ticketing technology to box out “scalpers” though that may have legal consequences in some states.

“Who knew you could sell tickets at a reasonable price, to real fans, in a fair way,” the singer posted to social media this week. “With no arrogance attached and a lot of people pissed at me, we did it. Due to overwhelming demand, I’m going to add a few shows to The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour. If you registered for Philly, Tulsa, New York City or Duluth, we will be sending out emails for the additional shows today so be on the look out.”

“I wish I could play more to meet the demand but the boys & I only have so much to give. Thank you all so much for your patience during this process, no one has ever done this before at this scale and that’s something I’m extremely proud of. Not one ticket was sold for more than $156, at their absolute highest, including taxes and fees. There will continue to be no tickets for sale on scalping sites. Fair ticketing for all, for an almost sold out tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan)

New shows have been added on May 16 (Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA), May 30 (Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA), June 25 (Forest Hills Stadium in New York), and August 12 (BOK Center in Tulsa, OK). Tickets to those newly added shows were also set to be offered to those who had previously registered for purchasing tickets at the first dates in each of those cities this week.

Fans who had hoped to grab tickets to the initial shows but weren’t able to register in time or weren’t able to secure tickets during this initial allocation are being warned against shopping for tickets on resale marketplaces outside of the AXS system through which the tickets were first sold. Bryan’s team is attempting to use restrictive transfer policies to lock tickets to that mobile-only system and not allowing consumers to transfer them or sell them outside of the AXS marketplace.

AEG, which is both the parent company of AXS and the promoter of the tour, told Rolling Stone that any tickets offered for sale outside of the AXS system would be deemed invalid and those holding them would be denied entry at any shows on the tour. “All tickets on the Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn Tour are deemed invalid if they are sold on the secondary market,” a spokesperson told the publication. The spokesperson didn’t list any exemption to that policy. “Any tickets offered on resale sites are either fraudulent or will not be honored at the show.”

This policy could run afoul of local laws in at least three instances – shows in New York, Colorado, and Virginia. Those five concerts take place in states that have legal protections against consumers being denied entry at events due to the tickets having been resold. TicketNews has reached out to both AEG and Bryan’s management at Warner Records to confirm if the restrictive policies will be in place for shows in those states, but has not received a response. StubHub does not have listings for most shows on the tour, but does have resale tickets available for the show in New York, citing the laws protecting consumers from unlawful cancellation of tickets.

“We are consistently disappointed by artists and promoters who restrict transferability – it is a disservice to fans,” StubHub said in an email. “The NY law protects customers’ rights to buy freely transferable tickets. AXS has to offer customers a transferable ticket independent of their own systems.

Several states offer protection against restrictive mobile-only ticketing systems being deployed to stifle ticket resale rights, and legislatures are considering such consumer measures in other states this spring. Learn more about the legal landscape in ticketing at our ticketing and legal issues resource page.

Ticket Links

Zach Bryan tickets at MEGASeats | – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Zach Bryan tickets at ScoreBig

Zach Bryan tickets at SeatGeek

Zach Bryan tickets at StubHub

Zach Bryan tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Zach Bryan tickets at Vivid Seats

Zach Bryan Tour Dates

Newly added dates in bold

* Festival Date

Feb 19 – Aspen, CO | Belly Up

Feb 20 – Aspen, CO | Belly Up

*Apr 15 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn Festival

May 10 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 – Worcester, MA | DCU Center

May 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

May 16 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

May 19 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

May 20 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

May 23 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 – N Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena

May 28 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens

May 30 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

June 02 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

*June 03 – Lexington, KY | Railbird Festival

June 23 – New York, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 – New York, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*July 07 – Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest

*July 13 – Chicago, IL | Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 – Whitefish, MT | Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 – Cullman, AL | Rock The South

*July 23 – Cheyenne, WY | Cheyenne Frontier Days

*Aug 05 – St. Charles, IA | Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Aug 11 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Aug 12 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Aug 14 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17 – Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 – Bakersfield, CA | Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

October 7 – Opelika, AL | Auburn Rodeo

Last Updated on February 17, 2023 by Dave Clark