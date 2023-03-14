Darius Rucker Unveils Starting Fires Tour Dates for 2023

Darius Rucker will be back on the road in 2023, announcing his Starting Fires tour on social media Monday. He’ll return to the road...

Darius Rucker will be back on the road in 2023, announcing his Starting Fires tour on social media Monday. He’ll return to the road on June 15th at Roanoke, Virginia and wrap up his 21 date run on October 14th in Nashville Tennessee. He’s thought of everything, including bringing along Americana band, Drew Holcomb & Neighbors as direct support on select dates.

Tickets will be available on Friday, March 17th. All information can be found below, or on DariusRucker.com. VIP Packages can also be purchased for select dates. We’re talking premium tickets, a Meet & Greet, a photo opportunity, and more. For all details, please visit vipnation.com

Fans are excited to see what Rucker has in store for them with his Starting Fires Tour. We know that he’s honoring his late mother with the release of his seventh solo album, called, “Carolyn’s Boy.” New music should be expected to drop soon, and you can be the first to hear it live! Darius Rucker will be making stops in popular cities across North America, such as Washington, Jacksonville, Los Angeles and Nashville. For more information on dates and venues, please see below.

Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour Dates

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

June 15 — Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 — Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 — Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 — Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 — Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily’s Place

July 21 — Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 — Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 — Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 — Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 — Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 — Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO PavilionAug. 12 — Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 — Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 — Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 — San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 — Highland, Calif. || Yaamava’ Resort & Casino ^#

Sept. 8 — Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 — Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

