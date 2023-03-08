Hardy Bringing Mockingbird & The Crow Tour Dates in Fall 2023

On March 6h, HARDY announced the next leg of his sold out ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW tour. This will be HARDY’s first time...

On March 6h, HARDY announced the next leg of his sold out ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW tour. This will be HARDY’s first time headlining arenas. He told Instagram that he’s bringing CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainy Wilson, along with Dylan Marlowe. The tour will kick off on August 31st in Knoxville, Tennessee, and end in Biloxi, Mississippi. Hardy is currently in the middle of his initial run of shows on the tour, which launched in February and runs through late April before resuming at the end of the summer.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour,” HARDY shares. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, March 8th at 10am local time, but only if you’re in the HARDY Fan Club. General tickets will be available on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at hardyofficial.com. If you’re an even bigger fan, you can purchase VIP packages, which will include premium tickets, a backstage tour, an exclusive HARDY gift item. Go to vipnation.com for more details.

The country-rock singer has previously toured with A list acts such as Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line, and more. He’s currently headlining a sold-out run of the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.

Noteworthy stops on this tour include: Nashville, Green Bay, and Savannah. It’s a date!

Hardy the mockingbird & THE CROW TOUR DATES

Spring Tour

March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fall Tour

8/31/2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. | Knoxville Civic Coliseum

9/14/2023 – Pikeville, Ky. | Appalachian Wireless Arena

9/15/2023 – Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center

9/16/2023 – Youngstown, Ohio | Covelli Centre

10/5/2023 – Simpsonville, S.C. | CCNB Amphitheatre

10/12/2023 – Jonesboro, Ark. | First National Bank Arena

10/13/2023 – Baton Rouge, La. | Raising Cane’s River Center

10/14/2023 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19/2023 – St. Augustine, Fla. | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20/2023 – Estero, Fla. | Hertz Arena

10/27/2023 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/30/2023 – Green Bay, Wis. | Resch Center

12/1/2023 – Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center Arena*

12/2/2023 – Springfield, Mo. | Great Southern Bank Arena

12/7/2023 – Savannah, Ga. | Enmarket Arena

12/8/2023 – Huntsville, Ala. | Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

12/9/2023 – Biloxi, Miss. | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

* only includes Dylan Marlowe

