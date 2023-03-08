Hardy Bringing Mockingbird & The Crow Tour Dates in Fall 2023
On March 6h, HARDY announced the next leg of his sold out ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW tour. This will be HARDY’s first time headlining arenas. He told Instagram that he’s bringing CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainy Wilson, along with Dylan Marlowe. The tour will kick off on August 31st in Knoxville, Tennessee, and end in Biloxi, Mississippi. Hardy is currently in the middle of his initial run of shows on the tour, which launched in February and runs through late April before resuming at the end of the summer.
#LFCROW ⚠️ @laineywilson @_dylanmarlowe
Presale starts Wednesday at 10am local time, general sale Friday, 3/10 pic.twitter.com/Jaw8LsM7HF
— HARDY (@HardyMusic) March 6, 2023
“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour,” HARDY shares. “Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.”
Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, March 8th at 10am local time, but only if you’re in the HARDY Fan Club. General tickets will be available on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at hardyofficial.com. If you’re an even bigger fan, you can purchase VIP packages, which will include premium tickets, a backstage tour, an exclusive HARDY gift item. Go to vipnation.com for more details.
The country-rock singer has previously toured with A list acts such as Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line, and more. He’s currently headlining a sold-out run of the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.
Noteworthy stops on this tour include: Nashville, Green Bay, and Savannah. It’s a date!
Ticket Links
Hardy tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Hardy tickets at ScoreBig
Hardy tickets at SeatGeek
Hardy tickets at StubHub
Hardy tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Hardy tickets at Vivid Seats
Hardy the mockingbird & THE CROW TOUR DATES
Spring Tour
March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium
March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues
March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento
April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore
April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore
April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant
April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion
April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fall Tour
8/31/2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. | Knoxville Civic Coliseum
9/14/2023 – Pikeville, Ky. | Appalachian Wireless Arena
9/15/2023 – Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center
9/16/2023 – Youngstown, Ohio | Covelli Centre
10/5/2023 – Simpsonville, S.C. | CCNB Amphitheatre
10/12/2023 – Jonesboro, Ark. | First National Bank Arena
10/13/2023 – Baton Rouge, La. | Raising Cane’s River Center
10/14/2023 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater
10/19/2023 – St. Augustine, Fla. | St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/20/2023 – Estero, Fla. | Hertz Arena
10/27/2023 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/30/2023 – Green Bay, Wis. | Resch Center
12/1/2023 – Peoria, Ill. | Peoria Civic Center Arena*
12/2/2023 – Springfield, Mo. | Great Southern Bank Arena
12/7/2023 – Savannah, Ga. | Enmarket Arena
12/8/2023 – Huntsville, Ala. | Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
12/9/2023 – Biloxi, Miss. | Mississippi Coast Coliseum
* only includes Dylan Marlowe
