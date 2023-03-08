Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire Team Up for 2023 Tour Dates

Lionel Richie announced plans for his 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with guests…Wait for it: Earth Wind, & Fire. The legendary...

Lionel Richie announced plans for his 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with guests…Wait for it: Earth Wind, & Fire. The legendary singer and one of the best-selling bands will kick off their tour August 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and will run all the way through September 15th at the Kia Forum in LA. Talk about an iconic duo!

We have ‘endless love’ for the four-time Grammy winning Lionel Ritchie, and can’t wait to have a ‘celebration’ with Earth, Wind, and Fire. Did you see what I did there?

I'm excited to announce @EarthWindFire and I are heading out on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour this summer! General on sale begins Monday, March 13 at 10am local time. Check https://t.co/uTogQTMOdN or the link in my bio for all the details. Can't wait to see you all! 🎶 💙 pic.twitter.com/sG8p0NvJKx — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 6, 2023

Hello, is it tickets you’re looking for? Look no further! Tickets will be available beginning with a Citi presale which will start on Tuesday, March 7th. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to tickets through the Citi Entertainment program. For full details, visit www.citientertainment.com. General tickets will be available on Monday, March 23 at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available!

Lionel Richie took to Instagram to tell us that he’s been trying to do this tour with Earth, Wind, & Fire for years. Years in the making: Sing a Song All Night Long will be hitting major cities such as New York, Boston, Philly, Dallas, Houston and LA. I’m sure they’ll be partying all night long.

Lionel Richie & Earth Wind & Fire – 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour Dates

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

