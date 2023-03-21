Hozier Plots “Unreal Unearth” 2023 Tour Dates
With his EP Eat Your Young set to drop at midnight Thursday, Hozier shocked fans with the additional news that he would be going on a worldwide tour in 2023. The “2023 Unreal Unearth,” album tour kicks off on June 25th in Glasgow, and will wrap up on November 4th at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Excited to announce the 2023 #UnrealUnearth album tour which will go on sale March 24th!
Also, the Eat Your Young EP is out TONIGHT at midnight. Looking forward to sharing these songs and playing them for you later in the year. Much love 🖤
🖤 https://t.co/TnezMDHAfA pic.twitter.com/hkuG5zx2Lc
— Hozier (@Hozier) March 16, 2023
Hozier’s tour dates in North America will span 25 cities, beginning with a September 9 show at Saint Louis Music Park in Missouri, and winding through to a final show on November 4 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In between, stops include Place Bell (Laval, Quebec), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), Madison Square Garden (New York), Red Rocks (Morrison, CO), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco, CA).
Tickets for the Hozier’s tour are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, March 24.
Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour North American Dates
with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest
Sep 9 — St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
Sep 12 — Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 14 — Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep 19 — Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Sep 20 — Laval, QC | Place Bell
Sep 22 — Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep 24 — Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sep 26 — Washington, DC | The Anthem
Sep 29 — Philadelphia, PA | The Mann Center
Sep 30 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Oct 3 — Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct 5 — Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
Oct 11 — Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion|
Oct 13 — Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater
Oct 17 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct 20 — Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center
Oct 22 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Oct 24 — Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater
Oct 25 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
Oct 27 — San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 28 — Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl **
Oct 29 — San Diego, CA | Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Nov 1 — Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 3 — Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
Nov 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
