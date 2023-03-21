Hozier Plots “Unreal Unearth” 2023 Tour Dates

With his EP Eat Your Young set to drop at midnight Thursday, Hozier shocked fans with the additional news that he would be going...

With his EP Eat Your Young set to drop at midnight Thursday, Hozier shocked fans with the additional news that he would be going on a worldwide tour in 2023. The “2023 Unreal Unearth,” album tour kicks off on June 25th in Glasgow, and will wrap up on November 4th at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Excited to announce the 2023 #UnrealUnearth album tour which will go on sale March 24th! Also, the Eat Your Young EP is out TONIGHT at midnight. Looking forward to sharing these songs and playing them for you later in the year. Much love 🖤 🖤 https://t.co/TnezMDHAfA pic.twitter.com/hkuG5zx2Lc — Hozier (@Hozier) March 16, 2023

“Excited to announce the 2023 #UnrealUnearth album tour. Also the Eat Your Young EP is out TONIGHT at midnight. Looking forward to sharing these songs and playing them for you later in the year. Much Love.” Hozier tweeted.

Hozier’s tour dates in North America will span 25 cities, beginning with a September 9 show at Saint Louis Music Park in Missouri, and winding through to a final show on November 4 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In between, stops include Place Bell (Laval, Quebec), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), Madison Square Garden (New York), Red Rocks (Morrison, CO), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco, CA).

Tickets for the Hozier’s tour are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, March 24.

Ticket Links

Hozier tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Hozier tickets at ScoreBig

Hozier tickets at SeatGeek

Hozier tickets at StubHub

Hozier tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Hozier tickets at Vivid Seats

Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 9 — St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 — Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 — Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 — Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 — Laval, QC | Place Bell

Sep 22 — Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 — Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 — Washington, DC | The Anthem

Sep 29 — Philadelphia, PA | The Mann Center

Sep 30 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Oct 3 — Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 5 — Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 — Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion|

Oct 13 — Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 — Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 — Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center

Oct 22 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Oct 24 — Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

Oct 25 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

Oct 27 — San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 — Santa Barbara, CA | Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 — San Diego, CA | Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 1 — Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 3 — Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark