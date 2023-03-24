Queen and Adam Lambert Plan Tour; Embrace Ticket Restrictions
Today, Queen and Adam Lambert announced their new North American tour, “The Rhapsody Tour.” The tour will kick off in Baltimore, MD at the CFG Bank Arena on March 31st, and will wrap up in Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium on November 11th.
📢 Queen + @AdamLambert – The Rhapsody Tour is coming to North America!
🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st. See you on the road!#RhapsodyTour pic.twitter.com/RkFYR3hTnp
— Queen (@QueenWillRock) March 24, 2023
“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world,” says Queen guitarist Brian May of the planned spectacle.
“I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor,” added Adam Lambert.
Lambert, who started his path to stardom as a contestant on American Idol, has collaborated with the legendary rock band since 2011. The match made in heaven have been on several worldwide tours from 2014 to 2022. They’ve had great success over the years, considering their first album, “Live Around the World,” debuted in 2020 and hit number one on the UK Album’s Chart.
The Rhapsody tour will take over the Fall season. They’ll be visiting popular cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Chicago. Grab tickets and experience the incredible tour in a city near you!
General tickets will be available on Friday, March 31st at 10am. No presales have yet been announced for the tour, though it is likely that there will be some throughout the week leading up to the official sale period.
The band has announced their embrace of restrictive ticketing policies, intending to shut down consumer ticket transfer rights using mobile-only ticketing systems. This is not allowed in at least three states where shows are planned – New York, Illinois, and Colorado. Similar restrictions have been attempted for numerous tours already announced this year, including dates for The Cure and the Foo Fighters, though many resale marketplaces do offer consumers the ability to purchase tickets for these shows despite the attempt to monopolize the ticket market. Unlike The Cure, however, the Queen tour announcement made no promises of keeping prices down by disabling Ticketmaster’s price-surging systems like Dynamic and Platinum ticketing, so fans should watch out for that when tickets are on sale if they choose to shop for them there.
Naturally, Live Nation Entertainment chose to characterize this as being a fan-friendly policy designed to discourage ticket resale, rather than the stripping of consumer choice over tickets they’ve paid for – blaming “scalpers” for it all the way. At minimum, consumers in New York, Illinois, and Colorado will control the use of the tickets they have purchased, and other states are considering such protections during the current legislative session across the United States.
Full tour plans and ticket links for Queen and Adam Lambert in North America are included below:
Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Dates
Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
